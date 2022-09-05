Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5| 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will play against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The Rays are currently in second place in the American League East with 74 wins and a winning percentage of 0.561. They have a great home record of 44-24 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Red Sox are in the last place in the American League East with 67 wins and a winning percentage of 0.496. They have a negative away record of 32-34 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

"Story, Bogaerts combine for 6 hits as #RedSox sweep Rangers."- Red Sox

The Rays are doing great this season and would like to repeat the same performance in this game, too. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz are contributing greatly to them. Diaz has an OPS of 0.817 and averages 0.290 this season. Arozarena has 18 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. Shane McClanahan has done brilliantly in pitching with an ERA of 2.20 and a WHIP of 0.86 this season.

The Red Sox have struggled this season with consistency. The dependency on Xander Bogaerts is quite visible. He has an OPS of 0.854, 63 RBIs,12 home runs at an average of 0.317 this season. Nick Pivetta and Michael Wacha have done a great job. Wacha has a 10-1 record with an ERA of 2.56, 76 Ks and a WHIP of 1.02 this season.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox match details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 4:10 pm EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BOSTON RED SOX -104 -1.5(+175) o7.5(+150) TAMPA BAY RAYS -110 -1.5(+185) u7.5(-125)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox best picks

Luis Patino will start for the Rays. He has an ERA of 3.95 with a WHIP of 1.02 this season. He hasn't played much this season, so it will be a tough game for him. He is coming into this game with a 1-1 record.

Michael Wacha will start for the Red Sox. He has a brilliant 10-1 record this season. He has an ERA of 3.00 and seven Ks and a win in the last seven days. He will be determined to do well in this game, too.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox prediction

The game will be interesting and very competitive. The Red Sox are coming up from a sweep over the Texas Rangers and will be high on spirits. Wacha's current form also makes them the favorite over the inexperienced Patino.

If the Rays can score better in this game, they can put up a great fight.

Prediction:- The Red Sox will win this game.

