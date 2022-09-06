Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6| 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will play against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The Rays are currently in second place in the American League East with 75 wins and a winning percentage of 0.564. They have a great home record of 45-24 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

"A let down game after a big series? Not a chance" - Rays

The Red Sox are in the last place in the American League East with 67 wins and a winning percentage of 0.493. They have a negative away record of 32-35 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

"That's a lot of Ks! Congrats to Michael Wacha on strikeout No. 1,000!" - Red Sox

The Rays are doing great this season and would like to repeat their last game's performance in this game. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz have been playing great this season. Diaz has an OPS of 0.817 with an average of 0.290, and Arozarena has 18 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have done brilliantly in pitching. McClanahan leads the team chart with an ERA of 2.20 with a 11-5 record this season.

The Red Sox have struggled this season with consistency. The dependency on Xander Bogaerts is quite visible. He has an OPS of 0.853, 63 RBIs, 12 home runs at an average of 0.317 this season. Pitchers have done well in recent games, but lack consistency.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox match details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BOSTON RED SOX +140 +1.5(-160) o7(-105) TAMPA BAY RAYS -155 -1.5(+145) o7(-105)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox best picks

Drew Rasmussen will start for the Rays. He has an ERA of 2.70 with a WHIP of 1.05 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.50 and 4 Ks. He is a valuable player for the Rays in this game.

Rich Hill will start for the Red Sox. He has an ERA of 4.52, 76Ks with a WHIP of 1.29 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 9.00 and 2 Ks. His delivery will be vital for the Red Sox in this game.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox prediction

The game will be interesting and very competitive. The Red Sox would love to play better and win this game. Hill's delivery will be crucial in this game.

The Rays will look to play similar to their last game. They are at an advantage in this game due to Rasmussen's form and are likely to win this game too.

Prediction:- The Rays will win this game.

