Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7| 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will play against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The Rays are currently in second place in the American League East with 76 wins and a winning percentage of 0.567. They are dominating home field with a record of 45-24 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Red Sox are in the last place in the American League East with 67 wins and a winning percentage of 0.489. They have a negative away record of 32-36 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rays are doing great this season and would like to repeat their last game's performance in this game. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz have been playing great this season. He has 18 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have done brilliantly in pitching. McClanahan leads the team chart with an ERA of 2.20, 182Ks, WHIP of 0.86 with a 11-5 record this season.

The Red Sox have struggled this season with consistency. They depend on Xander Bogaerts for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.848, 63 RBIs and 12 home runs at an average of 0.317 this season. However, since he got injured in the last game, the other players in the roster have to step up and start delivering. Pitchers have done well in recent games, but lack consistency and which is letting the team down.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox match details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BOSTON RED SOX +135 +1.5(-165) o7(+100) TAMPA BAY RAYS -155 -1.5(+140) o7(-120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox best picks

Jeffery Springs will start for the Rays. He has an ERA of 4.37 with a WHIP of 1.33 this season. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 0.00 and 7 Ks. He is a valuable player for the Rays in this game.

NIck Pivetta will start for the Red Sox. He has an ERA of 4.52, 76Ks with a WHIP of 1.29 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 3.00 and 2 Ks. He is coming back from an injury and would like to deliver in this game.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox prediction

The game will be interesting and very competitive. The Red Sox would love to play better and win this game. The Rays will look to play similar to their last game. They are at an advantage in this game due to Springs' form and are likely to win this game too and do a sweep over the Red Sox.

Prediction:- The Rays will win this game.

