The Oklahoma City Thunder won their previous game, defeating the Toronto Raptors (132-113), and now sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 5-7 record for the season at the moment.

They will take on the New York Knicks, who are now 6-6 for the season after winning in their last outing against the Detroit Pistons (121-112). The Knicks will host this encounter at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Sunday (November 13).

They are 7th in the Eastern Conference and are fighting hard for a place in the playoffs. It will be interesting to witness which team will be able to continue its winning run today.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oklahoma City Thunder +180 +5.5 (-110) O 225.5 (-110) New York Knicks -210 -5.5 (-110) U 225.5 (-110)

Oklahoma has five wins and seven losses so far in the 2022-23 NBA Season and is currently 12th in the conference. They have four wins out of seven games at home but only one in five games on the road. They are averaging 113.4 points per game, along with 45.7 rebounds, and 24.4 assists.

Their 3-pt shooting is a big worry at a mere 31.5 % for the season, while their field goal averages 45.1. Still a very new team, the Thunder have really started to show some improvement this time around. The group of players is really gelling together but there is still a long way to go.

New York has been decent compared to their other seasons. The team is averaging 113.0 ppg, including 48.4 rebounds and 24.3 assists. Their shooting from the perimeter is not good either, at only 32.5 % whereas the field goal percentage stands at 45.1.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks: Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 01:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks: Pick

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has improved in leaps and bounds this season and is the main man for Oklahoma. He is averaging 30.5 points, along with 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

He is shooting from behind the arc at 33.3% whereas his field goal percentage stands at 53.9. He scored only 20 points in his last outing, so there is a heavy chance that he will improve on those numbers today.

Best Pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Points Over 27.5 (-105)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks: Prediction

Oklahoma City has an 8-2 advantage over the Knicks in their last 10 encounters. New York has only won a single game in their previous 7 meetings.

However, their team is looking much better than in previous seasons and so is the Oklahoma team. It will be interesting to see how both teams face each other today, Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Knicks -5.5 (-110)

