Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors and the Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to take on each other in Minnesota as this is a clash between two teams with postseason ambitions.

The Raptors are coming into this game as the seventh seed in the East with a 31-25 record this season. They are 15-12 on the road and have won eight of their last ten games but have also lost their last two. With postseason aspirations, the 2019 NBA Champions find themselves three games behind the fourth seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and less than five games ahead of the 10th seed, the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are having consistency issues this season as they find themselves the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings with a record of 31-27. Unlike the Raptors, the Timberwolves have won their last two games coming into this matchup and seven of their last ten games. They are 17-10 at home this season and are less than six games behind the fourth seed, the Utah Jazz, in the West.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Raptors talisman Fred VanVleet in action

The Toronto Raptors are coming into this game with a nearly clean bill of health as All-Star guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable due to knee soreness and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. His participation will come down to a game time call. Other than VanVleet, the Raptors have everyone else available.

Player Status Reason Fred VanVleet Questionable Knee soreness

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns

Like the Raptors, the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming into this game with almost everyone available for action. Anthony Edwards, however, is questionable for this game against Toronto due to an ankle injury and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. Other than Edwards, everyone else is expected to participate.

Player Status Reason Anthony Edwards Questionable Ankle sprain

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are set to man the backcourt for the Raptors while OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are set to play as forwards. The big man in the lineup will be Pascal Siakam.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will see Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell man the backcourt, while the forwards in this lineup will be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will start as the center against the Raptors.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves nobody's more hype for KAT than Ant nobody's more hype for KAT than Ant 😂 https://t.co/Gz7wYUvBSH

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - OG Anunoby; Power Forward - Chris Boucher; Center - Pascal Siakam

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns.

