New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on January 24th.

The New York Knicks will head into this game on the back of a 110-102 win against the LA Clippers. Snapping a three-game losing streak in the process, the Knicks improved to 23-24 on the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also head into this game coming off a win. Beating the OKC Thunder 94-87, the Cleveland Cavaliers see themselves improving to 28-19 on the season.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Mitchell Robinson tweaked his ankle in the game against the LA Clippers

The New York Knicks will have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their next game on Monday.

The most recent addition to the injury report will be Mitchell Robinson. Robinson sustained an ankle sprain in the previous game against the OKC Thunder. While the degree has been mentioned to be day-to-day, he has been listed as questionable for the next game.

Additionally, the team will continue to see Kemba Walker on a day-to-day basis as he recovers from a knee injury. Ryan Arcidiacono was listed out against the Clippers with an ankle injury and will continue to be out of the rotation.

The Knicks will also continue to see Derrick Rose out of the rotation as he recovers from ankle surgery. He will be out for an extended period of time.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Mitchell Robinson Questionable Ankle Kemba Walker Out Knee Ryan Arcidiacono Out Ankle Derrick Rose Out Ankle

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen goes to the floor with an ankle injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of Monday night's matchup.

Lauri Markkanen is the latest addition to the injury report. He was listed out due to an ankle sprain sustained in the previous game. The Cavaliers will also see Rajon Rondo out of the rotation due to a hamstring injury.

Long-term injuries will see Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton out of the rotation. Both suffered horrific knee injuries and are expected to miss an extended period of time. Sexton is not expected to return this season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Lauri Markkanen Out Ankle Rajon Rondo Out Hamstring Ricky Rubio Out Knee Collin Sexton Out Knee

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

RJ Barrett drives to the basket

Although the Knicks have seen a lot of experimentation with their rotations, they've been pretty consistent with their overall look in the last few games. With a depleted point guard rotation, the Knicks opted to start with a backcourt duo of Alec Burks at point and Evan Fournier at shooting guard.

Although shooting guard duties are often variable as RJ Barrett plays the same position as Fournier, Barrett often starts at small forward. The remainder of the frontcourt sees Julius Randle play power forward while Mitchell Robinson plays center.

Should Robinson sit the game out to recover, Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel will receive more minutes with Nerlens Noel potentially starting. Other players off the bench who may see more minutes include Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

Cam Reddish also featured in the game against the Clippers. Being a recent acquisition, it could be a while before Reddish cracks the rotation.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland in conversation with Isaac Okoro

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established a solid rotation that has resulted in much of their success. Featuring a trend away from modern day "small ball" lineups, the Cavaliers "big-ball" has been quite interesting to watch.

Featuring Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro in the backcourt, the frontcourt trio for Monday night's game will probably see Cedi Osman step into the starting small forward role. This would allow Evan Mobley to move into the power forward position while Jarrett Allen continues to play center.

Another possibility would be to have Dean Wade start at power forward to fill in for Lauri Markkanen. Overall, there is a lot of flexibility on this Cavaliers roster.

Coming off the bench, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens have been significant contributors to the side. Additionally, the Cavaliers may also see Dylan Windler get some burn to fill in at the point guard position.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting 5’s

New York Knicks

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Nerlens Noel

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Cedi Osman | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

