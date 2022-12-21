Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Prediction

The great Madison Square Garden plays host to the clash between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks on Wednesday (December 21) in NBA Regular Season action.

The two sides have reversed records as the 13-18 Raptors take on the 18-13 Knicks. The Raptors are in a slump, losing all of their last six games. The Knicks on the other hand are the most in-form team in the entire NBA, winning all of their last eight games, which is the longest active win-streak in the league.

The Raptors cut it very close in their last game, losing 101-104 against the in-form Philadelphia 76ers, led by the tormenting Joel Embiid. Over the last month, the terrible form of the Raptors has seen them drop down to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, just a game above the Bulls and the Wizards

Pascal Siakam has been their clear talisman this season, leading them across all major metrics, as he is averaging 25-9-7 on 57% true shooting.

The Knicks are in phenomenal form. They are unbeaten in the last eight, climbing up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, with an 18-13 record. They come into this game on the back of a demolition job on the Warriors, beating them 132-94. They have strongly established themselves as one of the top seeds from the East, thanks to the inspiring form of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Toronto Raptors Precious Achiuwa Ankle Out

The only notable absentee for the game is Toronto Raptors’ Center Precious Achiuwa who misses out with an ankle problem.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Toronto Raptors +2 (-108) Over 217.5 (-112) +107 New York Knicks -2 (-107) Under 217.5 (-108) -125

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet SG OG Anunoby SF Scottie Barnes PF Pascal Siakam C Christian Koloko

New York Knicks : PG Jalen Brunson SG Quentin Grimes SF RJ Barrett PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Raptors vs. Knicks Betting Prediction

The two sides are in polar opposite form. The Knicks have looked unbeatable over this eight game stretch, while the Raptors look like pushovers.

The Knicks have a severe advantage in this one as well, playing at home. They come up against a Raptors side whose only contributor has been Pascal Siakam.

The form that Randle and Brunson are in, the Knicks should make light-work of their opponents and extend their run to nine straight wins.

Knicks: -125

