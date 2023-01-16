Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors (19-24) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 114-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Their opponents tonight, the New York Knicks (25-19) are currently riding high on a three-game winning streak.

Prior to the Hawks loss, the Raptors have their own three-game winning streak going. In all threee games, Pascal Siakam led the offensive charge. The Knicks, meanwhile, are 7-1 in their past eight games and have come a long way from the five-game losing skid they endured late last month.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Raptors @ Knicks

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 03:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, New York

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Injury Details

On the Raptors' front, small forward Otto Porter Jr. is out following a season-ending foot operation. Shooting guard Fred VanVleet is questionable due to lower back soreness.

On the Knicks' end, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Foot Out Fred VanVleet Raptors Back Questionable

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Raptors +2 (-110) Ov 219 (-110) +115 Knicks -2 (-110) Un 219 (-110) -135

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Quentin Grimes, SF: RJ Barrett, PF: Julius Randle, C: Mitchell Robinson

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction

This marks the third in a trilogy of showdowns between these two teams this season. Last time, the Knicks picked up the win 112-108. Before that, the Raptors got the job done 113-106 in the game that started the Knicks' five-game skid last month.

The Knicks have been looking great of late. Power forward Julius Randle and point guard Derek Brunson have been leading the charge of offense with averages of 24.5 and 22.2 points per game, respectively. On defense, the Knicks have frequently contested shots around the rim and perimeter.

The Raptors, meanwhile, have had a largely disappointing season. Offensively, they've looked great at the charity stripe but largely average everywhere else. Defensively, they're of a similar quality to the Knicks but have found difficulty around the rim and perimeter.

With the home-court advantage, momentum, and no injuries, the New York Knicks will likely get the job done tonight in a closely contested match.

Prediction: Knicks -3 (-110)

