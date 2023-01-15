Tsitsipas vs Halys Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

On Monday, Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Quentin Halys in the opening round of the Australian Open.

The fourth-ranked player in the world has the best chance of becoming the new number one following the Australian Open, but to do so, the Greek would need to either win his first major championship or significantly outperform Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud.

Tsitsipas vs Halys Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Stefanos Tsitsipas -650 -5.5 (-130) Over 36.5 (-110) Quentin Halys +475 +5.5 (+105) Under 36.5 (-110)

Tsitsipas vs Halys Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys

Date and Time: Monday, January 16 at 3:00 AM ET

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Tsitsipas vs Halys Key Stats

With 61 victories from 85 matches and championship runs at the Mallorca Tennis Championships and the Monte Carlo Masters, Stefanos had a hard-working season in 2022. Additionally, he advanced to the finals of the Stockholm Open, Astana Open, Cincinnati Masters, Rotterdam Open, and Italian Open.

Following a semifinal appearance at the Paris Masters and a round-robin exit at the WTA Finals, the world No. 4 entered Australia. He had a great start in 2023, winning all four of his games while playing for Greece in the United Cup. The 24-year-old defeated Borna Coric, David Goffin, Grigor Dimitrov, and Matteo Berrettini, but Greece ultimately lost in the semifinals of the United Cup.

Last season, Quentin also worked hard to develop his best form. In 2022, he won titles in the Pau Challenger, Lille Challenger, and Ismaning Challenger, compiling 57 victories from 83 games. He defeated Benoit Paire 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to earn his maiden Wimbledon victory, but he was unable to defeat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

The Frenchman lost in the second round of the Adelaide International and in the quarterfinals of the ASB Men's Classic before competing in the Australian Open. He fought hard against Jenson Brooksby, but in Auckland, he lost 6-7(3), 6-7(2).

Tsitsipas vs Halys Betting Prediction

In his first-round match at the Australian Open, Stefanos will face a difficult opponent. The Greeks competed at the 2023 United Cup, looking sharp and fighting valiantly to win. The Greek's forehand gave his opponents a lot of trouble, and he's continuously working to improve his overall performance.

To have the best chance of moving on to the second round, the Frenchman will attempt to prolong the game as much as possible. Stefanos, the third seed, may face a challenging match at Melbourne Park on Monday, but he should be able to outlast his opponent and begin his campaign with a victory.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas -5.5 (-130)

