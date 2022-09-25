Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (September 25) in NFL action.

The Commanders fell 36-27 to the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday to drop to 1-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. In their two matchups with Washington last year, Philly won both, but Washington covered their most recent meeting.

Washington had a poor defensive performance against the Lions, allowing Detroit to accumulate 191 yards on the ground, averaging eight yards per carry.

The Commanders can't let the Eagles do that, or else they'll be in big trouble. Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts has amassed 576 yards through the air and 147 yards with his legs.

He has only managed one passing rushing TD, but his teammates have combined for five rushing touchdowns. Through two weeks, the Commanders have had some of the worst defensive stats in the league and will look for an improvement here. Commanders QB is already up to seven passing TDs and 650 yards.

The Eagles, meanwhile, completely demoralized a good Minnesota Vikings offense, so Carson Wentz will need to be in his 'A' game. He spent five seasons as Philly's starting quarterback after they drafted him second overall in 2016.

He could play with some added incentive on Sunday against his former team. The run game hasn't really got going for Washington, but receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel could be targeted, as they've gotten off to hot starts.

Washington has had no issues scoring so far, but they will need to contain Hurts to secure an upset win. For Philly, they haven't been particularly weak anywhere besides their pass rush and will hope to keep rolling.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Date & Time: Sunday September 25; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Philadelphia Eagles +6.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) -300 Washington Commanders -6.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) +220

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Prediction

Although the Eagles have a more talented roster, they are on the road, and Washington has shown promise this season. Moreover, the hosts have covered three of the past four matchups, with the other game ending in a push. Expect the NFC East teams to battle it out on Sunday and the Commanders to cover the spread.

Prediction: Commanders +6.5 (-110)

