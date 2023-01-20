Who Will Win - Giants vs. Eagles: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - Divisional Round NFL Playoffs

The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend.

It was a wild, tightly contested game for those who missed it. The Giants took an early lead and only forfeited it once. New York took a 17-14 lead into halftime and never looked back. Minnesota would have their chance in the fourth quarter, but they wouldn't be able to string it together. The Giants won with a final score of 31-24.

New York now has the honor of taking on a Philadelphia squad that received a first-round bye for having the best record in the AFC. Rested and ready to go, Philly will try to defeat New York for the thrid time this season.

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Giants +7.5 (-110) +260 Over 48 (-110) Eagles -7.5 (-110) -350 Under 48 (-110)

Giants vs. Eagles Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Eagles Best Picks

Forty-eight points is an extremely high total, but Philly managed that for themselves in the teams' first meeting of the season. With Saquon Barkley in the backfield, the team will always manage a touchdown. Without the threat of a shutout, one way or another, the game will have 50 points. It'll be interesting, but the over will get there.

Over 48 (-110)

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction

While there is a narrative that it's hard to beat a team three times in one year, it's simply not true. Division rivals in the playoffs have a winning record against teams they've defeated twice in the regular season.

The Giants have had a cute run, but the Philadelphia team will prove too much for them.

While the Giants somehow kept their final game of the season close against Philadelphia, they rested most of their starters. Oddly enough, Philly's 26-point victory in December was a better comparison for this game.

Philadelphia's defense didn't let Jones do much, and the Giants struggled to move the ball. That is the kind of play bettors should expect to see in this one.

Philadelphia -7.5 (-110)

