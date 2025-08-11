Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas’s ex, Laura Govan, was thrilled as her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, took a significant step in the basketball world. On Monday, Govan posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to her daughter’s latest success—a collaboration with Nike and the Mamba &amp; Mambacita Sports Foundation.One of the Instagram images showed Hamiley Arenas posing on a basketball court, dressed in athletic gear and holding a basketball under one arm. Another image featured Hamiley sitting with other athletes next to a banner displaying their names.“A Proud Mama … Congrulations Moo @hamileyarenas0 @nike @mambamambacitasportsm” Govan wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHamiley Arenas was born on Dec. 9, 2009, and has been making a name for herself as both an athlete and a creative. She was a freshman in high school in 2024 and quickly impressed with her skills. Beyond her basketball talents, Hamiley was also known as an aspiring writer, contributing regularly to her high school’s publications. For Laura Govan, this milestone seemed to be more than just a brand partnership; it reflects her daughter’s hard work and growing influence. Hamiley’s father, Gilbert Arenas, was no stranger to basketball success, having been a three-time NBA All-Star (2005-2007) during his career.Hamiley Arenas shares season highlights on social mediaHamiley Arenas recently took to social media to share her season highlights, marking the end of an impressive chapter in her young athletic career. On July 25, Hamiley posted an Instagram photo showing her huddled with her teammates from Why Not Premier, a travel basketball program founded in 2022 by NBA star Russell Westbrook.The organization was recognized as a trailblazer for treating its girls’ program with the same resources, exposure, and respect traditionally given to boys’ teams. The post also included highlight plays from the season and team photos on game days.“Until next yrrr✌🏽 #1out #teamwhynot® #goddid,” Hamiley captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHamiley is part of a family with a strong basketball tradition. Her older sister, Izela Arenas, born Dec. 24, 2004, has already established her name in the sport. Izela’s high school team posted a 31-1 record and was ranked No. 1 nationally. She won Overtime Elite’s Queen of the Court competition in Atlanta, earning praise from their father.Her brother, Alijah Arenas, born on March 16, 2007, was a highly touted five-star recruit. He was reported to be coached by his father, Gilbert Arenas.There’s Aloni Arenas, born June 1, 2011, whose performance on the court has already prompted ESPN’s SportsCenter Next to call him a future NBA prospect. The youngest sibling, Gia Arenas, daughter of Gilbert and Lindsey Faulk, has taken a different athletic path, excelling in cheerleading and winning the 2024 National Cheerleading Association Division Championship.