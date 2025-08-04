"Clayton Kershaw is like legendary status" - $136.5M Dodgers All-Star shares true feelings about team legend in light of massive achievement

Ever since making his big league debut back in May 2008, starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been one of the best in the business. Kershaw has a career 217-96 record, along with a 2.52 ERA and 3,010 total strikeouts.

Fellow Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow talked about Kershaw's "legendary status" with Chris Rose on Monday. He said it's a privilege to share the clubhouse with such an accomplished superstar.

"Just to be able to see [him] in person [is great]," Glasnow said (7:18). "I'm from LA, and watching him growing up pitching and then being on the same team as him is crazy. You have to do so much to maintain a career that long, and be that good for such a long time.

"You see a guy hit 3000 strikeouts, obviously, Clayton Kershaw is like legendary status. It's cool to see up front, for sure."

Originally from Newhall in California, Glasnow supported the Dodgers as a kid. He began his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, moving to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 before being traded to his boyhood club in December of 2023.

Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. Glasnow hit the ground running in his first season at Dodger Stadium, earning his maiden All-Star selection in 2024, before going on to finish the year with his first-ever World Series win. However, he couldn't suit up for the Dodgers in the postseason due to injury.

Clayton Kershaw will look to add another World Series title to his future HOF resume

Southpaw Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed pretty much every honor a big league player can aspire to, be it individually or with his team.

Along with individual honors such as 11 All-Star selections, an NL MVP award and three Cy Young awards, Kershaw has also won two World Series titles.

Yet again this season, the Dodgers are well-placed to make it to the postseason, and are the bookies' favorites to win baseball's biggest prize for a second year in a row.

Having missed the entirety of the postseason with injury in 2024, Kershaw hopes to contribute to another triumph.

