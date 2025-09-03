"Internal panic going on" - Sportscaster sends ominous warning about Blue Jays position after overworking Chris Bassitt in Reds loss

Though the Toronto Blue Jays have enjoyed a successful season overall, their bullpen issues have concerned skipper John Schneider. With a 4.12 collective ERA, Toronto's bullpen ranks 17th in the majors.

Their struggles have become more evident as Toronto lost games to the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers despite solid outings from their starters.

It appears Schneider is having to place additional responsibilities on his starters,leading to risks of excessive fatigue and injury, with the postseason on the horizon.

As Toronto took on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, John Schneider left starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in the game despite his pitch count being over a hundred.

As sportscaster Sid Seixeiro pointed out on X, it appears this was because of the "internal panic" in the Blue Jays' coaching staff regarding their bullpen.

"The Toronto Blue Jays once took Jose Berrios out of a playoff game while allowing zero runs on 47 pitches. The fact that John Schneider sent Chris Bassitt back out there yesterday having thrown 101 pitches illustrates the internal panic going on regarding this bullpen." Seixeiro posted

The Blue Jays lost to Reds after bullpen blew another lead

Having chased the game for most of the afternoon on Monday, the Blue Jays finally showed some signs of life in the latter innings, scoring in the seventh and ninth innings to flip the script and take the lead with barely any time to go.

However, their bullpen proved to be their undoing once again. Leading 4-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth, relievers Tommy Nance and Brendon Little were unable to get the final three outs they needed to win the fixture. Instead, clutch hits from TJ Friedl and Noelvi Marte allowed the hosts to clinch an unlikely victory.

Chris Bassitt in the dugout - Source: Getty

As a result of their latest loss, the Blue Jays, who once had a sizeable cushion at the top of the AL East, now lead the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox by only 2.5 games.

