Blue Jays manager offers hilarious Shane Bieber comparison with Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt

After joining the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline, starting pitcher Shane Bieber has well and truly hit the ground running with his new team. Having spent more than a year on the IL due to Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in April of 2024, there were doubts whether Bieber would be able to establish his spot with the Blue Jays, who are set to win their division and make it to the playoffs.

Since his return on August 22, Bieber has swiftly silenced his doubters. In two games, he has a 1-1 record, along with a 2.38 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider likened starters Bieber, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to three brothers. Schneider claimed Bieber was the stereotypical brother who was extremely prim and proper, while the other two were the exact opposite.

"He's like the brother that tucks in his shirt and the other two aren't," Schneider said. "He'll put his napkin on his lap and the other two leave theirs on the table. That's Biebs."

Blue Jays skipper John Schneider commends Shane Bieber's latest performance against Brewers

Shane Bieber made his latest start on Friday, as the Blue Jays hosted the high-flying Milwaukee Brewers. Following up on his impressive first start, Bieber looked good once again, pitching five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out six batters.

After the game, John Schneider praised Bieber's outing

“I thought he was really good,” Schneider said. “Now, you’ll talk to him in a few minutes, he’ll probably say the opposite with some execution stuff. He wasn’t as sharp with the spin today, sure, but he was really, really sharp with the performance.”

Bieber in action for the Blue Jays against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday - Source: Getty

Bieber and the Blue Jays eventually ended up on the losing side, as a five-run fifth inning from the visitors propelled them to a comfortable 7-2 win.

