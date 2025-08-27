"He has to be their Shane Bieber" - MLB analyst claims $7.75M Padres star should follow Blue Jays ace's lead to beat Dodgers in NL West

The LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres are locked in an intense battle for top spot in their division. Though the Dodgers are the favorites to retain the NL West title, MLB analyst Greg Amsinger believes the Padres can turn the tables on the NL West leaders.

Ad

He claimed Padres can topple the Dodgers if injured starting pitcher Michael King can follow in the footsteps of Shane Bieber and return to big league action like the Blue Jays star did last week.

"Michael King has to come back [strong]," Amsinger said (36:39). "He's coming back at some point this week, at the end of the week. He's been making rehab starts. I'm hearing great things. The way I just described Shane Bieber to the Blue Jays, Michael King has to come back and completely solidify that rotation.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Micheal King has to come back and look like the way he looked early on this year, and last year, when we were like 'wow, this is Cy Young contender'. That Padres bullpen is the best bullpen in baseball, but they can't be dangerous unless they get into the game with a lead. Michael King has to come back and be great, if that happens, I'm taking the Padres over the Dodgers."

Ad

Ad

Having undergone Tommy John surgery in early April of 2024, Bieber made his much-anticipated return on August 22 as the Blue Jays took on the Miami Marlins. He pitched six innings, allowing only two hits, a single earned run and striking out nine batters on his season debut.

King will be motivated to hit the ground running after he is cleared to return to action. Having signed a one-year, $7.75 million deal in January, the 30-year-old starter will become a free agent this winter unless the Padres triggers their end of the season mutual option for an extra year.

Ad

Despite claiming top spot in the NL West, the Padres now trail the Dodgers after back-to-back losses

Putting on their A-game in the first two fixtures of their home series against bitter rivals, the Dodgers, at Petco Park on the weekend, the Padres clinched the series and claimed top spot in their division.

However, all that good work has since been undone after the Friars suffered two frustrating losses on consecutive days. The first of those came in the series finale against the Dodgers, as San Diego's otherwise excellent bullpen allowed five runs in the seventh inning, leading to an 8-2 win for their rivals. This meant things were all square once again atop the NL West.

Ad

Manny Machado in action against the Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

Heading to Seattle to take on the Mariners on Monday, the Friars once again suffered a tough loss, fallling 9-6 to the AL West outfit, while the Dodgers comfortably beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 at home. As a result, the Padres once again have their work cut out for them to retake top spot in their division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More