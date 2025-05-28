Major update on Yu Darvish, Michael King disclosed by Padres skipper

The San Diego Padres have been coping in the absence of ace Yu Darvish for some time now and the NL West team suffered another setback after Michael King's shoulder injury last week.

King was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. The Padres placed King on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation before the series finale a day later.

Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an update on his pitchers' injuries ahead of the second game of the series against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park on Tuesday. Shildt said on Darvish's recovery, per Marty Caswell:

"Well, he's done well today, and we'll see what tomorrow looks like. But we're progressing and still getting our hands around what exactly is going on with him, but he's playing catch, and he's feeling good then have an opportunity to take it next step."

While Shildt shared Darvish is progressing in his recovery, he is still unsure about King's injury, which is reportedly a scapula issue.

"There's really not," Shildt said on any update on King's injury. "I know he's gonna get better again, but it's a little bit of uncharted territory. This isn't a very common injury that takes place. Our medical team, which are amazing, are working with our team doctors, which are also amazing, and it's just to figure out exactly what's going on.

"So, from what I understand, I mean, clearly, an improvement is important initially at any time somebody gets injured or hurt, but I think it's especially important with this particular what he's dealing with. We'll know more sooner than later. But, that's all we know at the moment."

Padres still uncertain with Michael King's timeline with busy schedule ahead

The Padres have been without Yu Darvish since Spring Training and the uncertainty around Michael King's injury has not done the under pressure rotation any favors.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what’s taking place with the [scapula],” Shildt said. "So we’re still exploring what it is and what it looks like long-term.”

The NL West team will play 13 games without a break, starting Friday, and will need to find a way to make things work in King's absence.

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More