  • Shane Bieber’s wife Kara approves Blue Jays’ pitcher’s tank top, shows off gameday style with son Kav

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 24, 2025 01:28 GMT
Shane Bieber with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber, Instagram.com/@bluejays)
Having joined the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, starting pitcher Shane Bieber made his debut for the AL East team in Friday's series opener against the Miami Marlins.

Shortly before the 30-year-old took the mound, the Blue Jays announced Bieber's Blue Jays debut, sharing snaps of the ace practicing at LoanDepot Park in a tank top.

"BABY, BABY, BABY, OH ‼️ Biebs Makes His Blue Jays Debut 👀" the Blue Jays posted.
Shane's wife, Kara, shared the same post to her story.

"I mean ya I'm just really into this whole vibe," Kara Bieber captioned her Instagram story.
Screenshots of Kara Bieber&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)
Ahead of Shane's start, Kara Bieber also posted snaps showing off her game day outfit, as she styled a classy denim outfit with a Blue Jays hat. The post also featured her young son, Kav, who looked set to cheer for his dad sporting a custom Blue Jays jersey, along with a bucket hat and denim shorts.

"Back in business 🔒🇨🇦⚾️," Kara posted.
Shane Bieber's wife Kara commended her husband's superb Blue Jays debut performance via social media

Making his much-anticipated Blue Jays debut on Friday, Shane Bieber lived up to the hype, pitching six innings, allowing only two hits and an earned run, while striking out nine batters.

His wife, Kara, was one of the first to congratulate him on his fantastic start, taking to Instagram to share a video which showed Shane registering his ninth K of the night.

Screenshot of Kara Bieber&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)
After having been out of action since April of 2024, when he underwent Tommy John surgery, Bieber silenced doubters on his return, showing that he is still the same pitcher who took home the AL Cy Young award in 2020.

Shane Bieber's addition to an already solid pitching staff featuring the likes of Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Eric Lauer and Jose Berrios, further adds to the excitement of Blue Jays fans heading into the final stretch of the season.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

