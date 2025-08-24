Shane Bieber’s wife Kara approves Blue Jays’ pitcher’s tank top, shows off gameday style with son Kav

Having joined the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, starting pitcher Shane Bieber made his debut for the AL East team in Friday's series opener against the Miami Marlins.Shortly before the 30-year-old took the mound, the Blue Jays announced Bieber's Blue Jays debut, sharing snaps of the ace practicing at LoanDepot Park in a tank top.&quot;BABY, BABY, BABY, OH ‼️ Biebs Makes His Blue Jays Debut 👀&quot; the Blue Jays posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShane's wife, Kara, shared the same post to her story.&quot;I mean ya I'm just really into this whole vibe,&quot; Kara Bieber captioned her Instagram story.Screenshots of Kara Bieber's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)Ahead of Shane's start, Kara Bieber also posted snaps showing off her game day outfit, as she styled a classy denim outfit with a Blue Jays hat. The post also featured her young son, Kav, who looked set to cheer for his dad sporting a custom Blue Jays jersey, along with a bucket hat and denim shorts.&quot;Back in business 🔒🇨🇦⚾️,&quot; Kara posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShane Bieber's wife Kara commended her husband's superb Blue Jays debut performance via social mediaMaking his much-anticipated Blue Jays debut on Friday, Shane Bieber lived up to the hype, pitching six innings, allowing only two hits and an earned run, while striking out nine batters.His wife, Kara, was one of the first to congratulate him on his fantastic start, taking to Instagram to share a video which showed Shane registering his ninth K of the night.Screenshot of Kara Bieber's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)After having been out of action since April of 2024, when he underwent Tommy John surgery, Bieber silenced doubters on his return, showing that he is still the same pitcher who took home the AL Cy Young award in 2020.Shane Bieber's addition to an already solid pitching staff featuring the likes of Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Eric Lauer and Jose Berrios, further adds to the excitement of Blue Jays fans heading into the final stretch of the season.