"I wouldn't do it this way" - MLB insider questions John Schneider's plan for Eric Lauer as Shane Bieber slots into Blue Jays rotation

On July 31, the Toronto Blue Jays surprised many by acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, giving up prospect Khal Stephens in the deal. Bieber, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Cy Young award winner, had not pitched since April 2024.

The 30-year-old will make his debut for the Blue Jays on Friday night's series opener against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. With Bieber entering the rotation, Blue Jays manager John Schneider disclosed that they have temporarily moved Eric Lauer to the bullpen.

Steve Phillips, the former New York Mets general manager and current MLB insider, criticized Schneider’s decision to move Lauer to the bullpen. The 62-year-old shared his opinion during an appearance on TSN's SportsCentre on Thursday.

"I wouldn't do it this way," Phillips said (Timestamp 1:29). "I understand why they're doing it, because he's the less pedigree, the least pedigree of all of the pitchers that they have. That being said, I don't mind that Lauer goes to the bullpen, and I expect that he would for the playoffs. I just wouldn't do it right now."

Instead, Phillips believes Schneider should use Shane Bieber's return as an opportunity to play with a six-man rotation. This would provide more rest and preserve their stamina for October.

Phillips believes that the Blue Jays' starting rotation will be the X-factor which would help them in the postseason by pitching deep, and not the bullpen. As such, Phillips argues that Lauer's bullpen move now feels premature and unnecessary.

"I would go with a six-man rotation," Phillips said. "And I would keep Lauer in the rotation with Bieber coming in at least a couple more times through. Plus, this is kind of a statement that I'm choosing Berríos over Lauer. I'm choosing Bassitt over Lauer. And I don't think you need to do that to send a message to anybody."

Phillips suggested that the Blue Jays should stick with a six-man rotation featuring Bieber, Lauer, Jose Berrios, Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt. However, he noted that both Lauer and Berrios could shift to the bullpen once the postseason arrives.

MLB insider is confident in Shane Bieber's ace potential in the 2025 season

In the same appearance on TSN's SportsCenter, MLB insider Steve Phillips bet big on Shane Bieber, declaring the former Cy Young winner looks ready to reclaim his ace status despite missing over a full season of MLB action.

"I'm going hot on this," Phillips said (Timestamp 0:20). "I think Shane Bieber, yes, he hasn't pitched in a major league game since April of 2024. It's been a while. The Blue Jays traded for him without seeing him in a major league game. But on his minor league rehab starts, coming back from Tommy John surgery, he looks like the old Shane Bieber."

Phillips saw everything that Bieber had done in the past with Guardians during the rehab starts. He knows that not everybody can return and be an ace again, but he puts his faith in a veteran like Bieber, believing he is still in the prime of his career at 30.

