  • "That's f**ked up"; "Straight up calls him fat" - Fans call out Yankees announcers over comments on Rangers' Joc Pederson

"That's f**ked up"; "Straight up calls him fat" - Fans call out Yankees announcers over comments on Rangers' Joc Pederson

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 05, 2025 15:19 GMT
Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty

After enjoying a strong 2024 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Joc Pederson decided to opt out of his contract and enter free agency. He went on to sign a two-year, $37 million contract with the Texas Rangers in December.

When the Rangers faced the Yankees on Monday, announcers Ryan Ruocco and David Cone commented on Pederson's physique when the 33-year-old came up to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning. He hit a game-tying home run off Yankees closer Devin Williams to force extra innings.

A clip of Ryan Ruocco and David Cone's comments during Pederson's entire at-bat later made it to Reddit.

"Joc Pederson has really struggled. Signed a two-year deal to come over here, hitting .126. You can see the physique definitely has evolved for Joc." the announcer said.
Reacting to the post, several fans called out the Yankees' announcers in the comments.

"That's kinda f***** up. Glad he went yard on their a****" a fan commented
"Straight up calls him fat lol" another fan wrote
"The physique comment is crazy" another fan replied
"Dude called him fat, that's crazy" another fan responded
"insufferable yankees announcers" another fan shared
"I haven't kept up with Joc this year. But baseball has a long history of sluggers with physiques that 'have evolved' hitting dingers. For some guys, more mass seems to equal more power. So it seems to me that baseball is probably not the sport to be leading with fat shaming." another fan posted
Joc Pederson's game-tying home run extends Yankees' miserable slump

As the Yankees announcers took subtle jabs at Joc Pederson's fitness levels, the all-too-familiar trope of "commentator's curse" struck right on cue, as Pederson crushed the ball to right field on a 2-1 count. The veteran's towering blast tied the game for his team, forcing extra innings.

In extras, the Rangers managed to keep the Yankees scoreless in the top half of the 10th inning, before a three-run home run from the bat of Josh Jung meant the Rangers would emerge victorious, 8-5.

This crucial win helped the playoff-chasing Rangers keep pace with the Seattle Mariners in the wildcard standings. For the Yankees, this loss extends their miserable recent run, which has now seen them lose four games in a row.

Edited by Krutik Jain
