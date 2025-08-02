“We’re trying to win” - Yankees exec Brian Cashman reveals real reason behind Marcus Stroman’s surprising release

After signing a two-year, $37 million contract to join the New York Yankees in January 2024, Marcus Stroman has failed to live up to the expectations. The 2025 season has been another difficult one for Stroman due to injuries and inconsistency. Finally, the Yankees decided to release the starting pitcher on August 1.

Speaking to insiders Evan Roberts and Atiim "Tiki" Barber on WFAN, Yankees executive Brian Cashman explained how the decision was made, keeping the organization's desire to win in mind, and to make room for the incoming pitchers they acquired at the trade deadline.

"We have [Camilo] Doval, [David] Bednar and [Jake] Bird [scheduled to] arrive today," Cashman said. "We also have Luis Gil coming on to start Sunday, being activated [from the IL]. So, if you start counting up your pitchers, you've got to make room for the new ones being onboarded.

"So, ultimately, whether it was today, or in a few days, we were going to need that spot. We're trying to win right now. Based on the deadline, we have more quality in numbers than we had before, and you have to make tough decisions based on that." [4:55]

Yankees pitching staff gets significant boost with Luis Gil's return and trade deadline business

As the adage goes, pitching wins championships, and those of a New York Yankees persuasion will be feeling much better about their World Series chances now, as compared to a month or so ago.

Starting pitcher Luis Gil, who enjoyed a stellar rookie season in 2024, has missed the entirety of the 2025 season after picking up a lat injury in Spring Training. However, the Dominican is now finally set to make his much-anticipated return on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

Luis Gil is good to go for his first start of the season this Sunday - Source: Getty

The bullpen, which was impressive last season, is the ninth-worst in the majors with a combined ERA of 4.32 this season. The acquisitions of Camilo Doval, David Bednar and Jake Bird to bolster the bullpen could mean better results from that department in the near future.

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More