"You have Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani" - Brewers legend argues why baseball is never boring

For the last decade or so, stars such as Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have been keeping baseball fans hooked to MLB action all over the world. Recognizing the trio's invaluable contributions towards making the sport popular, Milwaukee Brewers legend Dan Plesac said baseball can never be boring, as long as such players are playing day in, day out.
Plesac pointed out the sport's universal appeal and its everyday schedule to explain his point.
"You have Jose Altuve, you have Aaron Judge, you have Shohei Ohtani," Plesac said on Monday's "Baseball isn't Boring" podcast (39:37). "Great players are 5'7, great players are 6'7. Billy Wagner was 5'11, he's in the hall of fame. Baseball is the one game, that most men, at some time, played in little league. They hit a home run, they know what it's like to hit a ball and run for a double. They know what it's like to catch a ball, they know what it's like to field a grounder and throw it.
"It's the one game, where you don't need to have specific profile or body type, and you can be good at it. You can be good at it when you get at and advanced age, as a big leaguer. The coolest thing about baseball, no two games are ever the same. The beauty of it is, you don't have to wait six days [to watch your team play again]. It's everyday."
Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are all looking to challenge for the World Series this season
With about a month and a half of the regular season remaining, Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani's respective teams are in contention to challenge for the World Series.
Altuve's Houston Astros are on track to win the AL West again and will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing early exit in the wildcard last season.
Meanwhile, Judge's New York Yankees are struggling quite a lot at the moment. Falling behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, the chances of winning their division look unlikely.
Even qualifying for the playoffs is in doubt at the moment, with the Cleveland Guardians rapidly making up ground on the misfiring Yankees in the wildcard standings. However, Judge & Co. will still be backing themselves to weather the storm and make it to the postseason.
Finally, we have Ohtani's Dodgers, who are also enjoying a successful season, on track to win the NL West yet again, and dreaming of repeating the exploits of 2024 to win the World Series for the second straight year.