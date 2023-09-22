5 teams with the best squad depth in Europe this season (2023-24)

Squad depth is paramount for football clubs in Europe for several compelling reasons.

Firstly, they face a demanding schedule of European football competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, coupled with domestic leagues. This necessitates a deep and talented roster.

Clubs often play multiple matches per week and having a strong bench ensures that fatigue and injuries can be managed effectively. Moreover, squad depth fosters healthy competition among players, driving them to perform at their best to earn a spot in the starting lineup.

It also allows managers to adapt to various tactical strategies and opponent strengths. In the fiercely competitive environment of European football, squad depth can be the difference between success and mediocrity.

#5 Bayern Munich

Germany Soccer Champions League

Bayern Munich have been one of the most dominant teams in Europe. They have managed to stay elite by consistently and meticulously rebuilding their squad from time to time. The Bundesliga giants continue to be a dream destination for young footballers thanks to their footballing pedigree.

Bayern are also a well-run football club. Their recruitment is usually on point and they currently have quite a deep squad that's packed with talented players. Their centre-back department is stacked with top players like Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs de Ligt and Tarek Buchmann.

They have two elite left-backs in Alphonso Davies and Raphael Guerreiro. Their attacking department is stacked. Thomas Tuchel has an embarrassment of wealth with Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as his options.

#4 Barcelona

Spain Soccer Champions League

It's pretty remarkable that despite their financial woes, Barcelona have somehow managed to put together one of the best squads in Europe right now. The Catalans put their best minds to work to find ways around the Financial Fair Play rules and they are reaping the benefits of it.

They have very good cover in all their defensive positions. For example, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez are currently their centre-back options.

Kounde doubles up as a right-back as well, and they have also roped in Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo on loan this summer. Sergi Roberto is an additional option at right-back as well as in midfield.

As far as their midfield is concerned, Barcelona continue to house some of the most technically proficient footballers on the planet. Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan could walk into the starting lineup of any top team in Europe. Additionally, they also have Oriol Romeu in defensive midfield.

Their attacking department is also packed with quality. Robert Lewandowski leads the department with top players like Joao Felix, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal in support.

#3 Liverpool

Britain Soccer Premier League

Liverpool did some major business in the recent summer transfer window and once again look capable of challenging for all top honours. Under Jurgen Klopp, they have earned a reputation for being responsible with their recruitment, but their pragmatism was questioned and rightly so in recent summers.

This time around, though, the owners and the top brass acknowledged the need to replenish their squad and that's exactly what they did. Liverpool now have great squad depth and it's making a huge difference in games as the quality of their substitutes has helped them turn games on their head with ease.

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are their centre-back options. Andrew Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas are two very good left-backs. In defensive midfield, they have Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic but it's in central midfield where their might truly resides.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott make for one of the strongest midfield departments in Europe. Up top, Klopp has some excellent options in Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

#2 Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Luton Town - Premier League

Even after considerably trimming their squad and losing much of the deadweight, Chelsea's dressing room continues to be packed. The Blues have, however, mitigated the crisis that was brought about by their ridiculous profligacy in the transfer market last season.

Once Mauricio Pochettino gets his players on the same page, this Chelsea side can cause problems for any team in Europe. They have a massive squad.

Chelsea have seven centre-backs, namely Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Malang Sarr and the presently injured Wesley Fofana and Trevor Chalobah. The Blues have Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen at left-back, and Reece James and Malo Gusto at right-back.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu make for arguably the toughest defensive midfield department in the Premier League. In central midfield, they have Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cole Palmer.

Chelsea's attack is also brimming with talented players. Raheem Sterling is the most high-profile attacker on their payroll. They also have Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja and Deivid Washington.

#1 Manchester City

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Manchester City have resources like no other club in the world. They have also used their resources very well and their meticulous approach to transfers has gone a long way towards making them the juggernaut that they are now.

City have several elite options in almost every single position. Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. City also have Stefan Ortega, Zack Steffen and Scott Carson as his deputies.

Their depth in defence is remarkable. Pep Guardiola's options at centre-back are Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Manuel Akanji. In defensive midfield, they have Rodri and Kalvin Phillips.

Manchester City have some of the best ball progressors vying for a starting berth in central midfield. Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the greatest attacking midfielder of his generation. Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes are all elite midfielders as well.

Additionally, Phil Foden can play in a variety of roles in midfield and across the frontline. Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez make for one of the most in-form and technically proficient attacking departments in the world.