Asian Games 2023 Day 13: India Schedule today, Match List on October 6

India had a stellar Day 12 (October 5) at the Asian Games 2023, adding five more medals to take the medals tally to 86.

The spotlight was on the Indian compound archers. The men’s team secured their second Asian Games title, and the women’s team triumphed, claiming their inaugural gold.

In squash, Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu made history by clinching the first-ever squash mixed doubles gold. Meanwhile, Saurav Ghosal secured a silver in the men's singles.

On Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023, India is poised for intense sporting battles. The men’s hockey team aims for gold and a coveted spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics as they face reigning champions Japan.

The Kabaddi arena is set ablaze with the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash for men, while the women's team faces Nepal in the semi-finals. The men’s cricket team is also gearing up for a challenging semi-final against Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023.

In badminton, HS Prannoy and the duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are in the semi-finals, eyeing glory for India. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Aman Sehrawat are also among the ones to watch, promising thrilling action in Asian Games' wrestling events.

Asian Games India Schedule Today, Match List on October 6 (All timings in IST)

Archery

6:30 am: Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinal - India vs. Japan

11:50 am: Recurve Men's Team Quarterfinal - India vs Mongolia

Badminton

6:30 am: Men's Singles Semifinal - HS Prannoy vs Li Shi Feng (China)

2:30 pm: Men's Doubles Semifinal - C Shetty/ S Rankireddy vs Aaron Chia & Soh Woi Yik (Malaysia)

Bridge

6:30 am onwards: Men's Team Final

Canoe Slalom

6:30 am: Men's Canoe Semifinal - Vishal Kewat

7:16 am: Women's Kayak Semifinal - Shikha Chouhan

11:30 am: Men's Canoe Final - Vishal Kewat (if qualified)

12:01 pm: Women's Kayak Final - Shikha Chouhan (if qualified)

Chess

12:30 pm: Men's Team Round 8 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)

12:30 pm: Women's Team Round 8(Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

Cricket

6:30 am: Men's Semifinal - India vs Bangladesh

Equestrian

6:30 am onwards: Jumping Individual - Yash Nensee

Hockey

4:00 pm: Men's Final - India vs Japan

Ju-jitsu

6:30 am onwards: Women -52kg Round of 16 - Anupama Swain vs Jie Miao (China)

6:30 am onwards: Women -52kg Round of 16 - Rohini Kalam vs Asma Alhosani (UAE)

6:30 am onwards: Women -57kg Round of 16 - Angitha Shyju vs Gaeun Geum (South Korea)

6:30 am onwards: Women -57kg Round of 16 - Nikita Choudhary vs Udval Tsogkhuu (Mongolia)

Kabaddi

6:00 am: Women's Team Semifinal - India vs Nepal

12:30 pm: Men's Team Semifinal - India vs Pakistan

Roller skating

6:30 am onwardsLadies artistic single free skating short program

(Sai Samhitha Akulai, Greeshma Dontara)

Sepaktakraw

6:30 am: Men's Regu Group B match - India vs Myanmar

11:30 am: Men’s regu semi-finals: If India qualifies

1:00 PM: Women’s regu semi-finals: If India qualifies

Sport Climbing

6:30 am: Men's Bouler & Lead: Boulder Semifinal - Bharath Kamath, Aman Verma

10:50 am: Men's Bouler & Lead: Lead Semifinal - Bharath Kamath, Aman Verma

Soft Tennis

7:30 am onwards: Men’s and women’s singles preliminary group matches

(Aniket Chirag Patel, Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari, Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu)

Wrestling

7:30 am onwards: Men's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman vs Kim Sunggwon (South Korea)

7:30 am onwards: Men's Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia vs Ronil Tubog (Philippines)

7:30 am onwards: Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final - Sonam vs Sushila Chand (Nepal)