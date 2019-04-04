×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Earnhardt joins NBC Sports coverage of Indianapolis 500

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    04 Apr 2019, 00:52 IST
AP Image

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBC Sports will use retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. in its inaugural broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 next month.

The second-year analyst will be part of a team that features 14 commentators and host Mike Tirico and analyst Danica Patrick.

Earnhardt will be a roving reporter for his first Indianapolis 500 on May 26, contributing to pre-race, in-race and post-race coverage alongside Rutledge Wood. Earnhardt Jr., who will also be featured from Indianapolis Motor Speedway during race week, was used extensively by the network in his first year after retirement with reporting trips to last year's Winter Olympics in South Korea and the Super Bowl.

NBC Sports motorsports host Krista Voda will also join Earnhardt at Indianapolis.

The broadcast booth will be NBC Sports' full-time IndyCar crew of play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey and analysts Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell. The 14 total commentators will be the most ever for NBC Sports' coverage of IndyCar as the network plans to treat the Indy 500 as one of its showcase events. ABC had broadcast the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" exclusively since 1965 in the second-longest-running partnership of its kind until NBC purchased the rights to air the entire 2019 IndyCar schedule.

Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis will be the pit reporters for the Indy 500, along with reporters Robin Miller and Dillon Welch.

Associated Press
NEWS
Danica Patrick to join NBC's Indy 500 team
RELATED STORY
Column: Boogity! Boogity! Boogity! Fox Sports needs a change
RELATED STORY
New-look Daytona 500 has a certain throwback feel
RELATED STORY
Fresh faces and new sponsors give Daytona 500 throwback feel
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Denny Hamlin wins 2nd Daytona 500 in 4 years
RELATED STORY
IndyCar expects to announce new series title sponsor 'soon'
RELATED STORY
Tony Stewart headlines new nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Drivers competing in the 2019 Daytona 500
RELATED STORY
Harvick no plan for 2020 Fox TV booth if Waltrip retires
RELATED STORY
Country music singer Jake Owen to perform before Daytona 500
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us