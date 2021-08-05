India at Olympics 2021: Day 13 results - Medal tally and standings after 5th August

Today was undoubtedly the most important day for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. With four medal events scheduled for the day, the Indian contingent certainly grabbed eyeballs throughout the course of the day.

The day started with Team India creating history in men's hockey by beating Germany to secure bronze in a thriller. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, too, did well on the golf course. India's wrestling medal prospect, Vinesh Phogat, did extremely well to storm into the quarter-finals but lost out in the semis. Her hopes of a repechage were also dashed after her opponent couldn't make it to the final.

At the 20km racewalk, India's Sandeep Kumar started off brilliantly and was second until the 6km mark, but soon lost out on multiple places.

The highlight of the day was certainly the wrestling medal matches of Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia. Even though both the grapplers weren't successful in getting the better of their opponents, they put up a great show for fans and certainly made the country proud with their efforts.

How did India fare overall on Day 13 at Tokyo?

The Indian contingent had a busy Thursday with a total of seven events scheduled for the day, spanning across golf, hockey, wrestling and 20km racewalk. The Indian athletes made the country extremely proud by winning two medals today.

Here's a look at how all Indian athletes performed throughout the course of the day:

Indian men's hockey team wins a thrilling game against Germany to claim bronze

Hockey - Olympics: Day 13

The Indian men's hockey team scripted history by winning the country a medal in the sport after 41 long years. The game began as Germany took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. However, India came roaring back in the second quarter as they took a lead of 5-3.

The third quarter was relatively silent with respect to the number of goals, but Germany fought back and reduced India's lead to 5-4. In the last seven seconds of the game, India conceded a penalty corner, but the heroics of goalkeeper Sreejesh helped India retain their lead and secure a stunning win over Germany.

There were tears of joy and celebration across the country after the historic victory that made India the most successful hockey-playing nation at the Olympic Games.

Aditi Ashok maintains her T2 lead; Diksha Dagar improves her position

Golf - Olympics: Day 13

Aditi Ashok continued her great run on the golf course as she maintained her T2 lead in Women's Round 2 Golf event. Diksha Dagar also did well to improve on her previous position to move up to 53rd place at the end of Round 2.

The two golfers will look to give it their all in the remaining rounds and help secure India's first medal in the sport at the Summer Games.

Anshu Malik fails to make her repechage opportunity count, crashes out

Anshu Malik, who lost in the 1/8 round in the Women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event, was given another opportunity through the repechage rule. However, she faced some stiff competition and couldn't make the opportunity count, thereby crashing out of the competition empty-handed.

Vinesh Phogat crashes out of the Olympic Games in a major setback for India

Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

After a freak knee injury forced her out of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Vinesh Phogat entered the Tokyo Olympics as World #1 in her wrestling category. While the entire nation was rooting for her to win the gold, she failed to get past the quarterfinal stage after losing her bout by fall.

Vinesh had a last chance to redeem herself through the repechage round, but her quarterfinal opponent failed to make it to the final round, and thus, Vinesh Phogat crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics medal-less.

Indian athletes finish 23rd, 47th and 51st in men's 20km racewalk

KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar did well to finish 51st, 47th and 23rd respectively in the men's 20km racewalk event today.

Even though Sandeep Kumar led the race in second place until the 6km mark, he didn't have enough stamina in the latter stages of the race, thereby losing a few positions to finish 23rd.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya settles for a well-deserved silver medal

Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

After some exceptional wrestling by Ravi Kumar Dahiya in Tokyo, the Indian couldn't make it count on the greatest stage of them all - the Olympic Gold Medal match.

He succumbed to the pressure and eventually lost out to a champion wrestler from ROC. Even though Ravi didn't get his hands on the coveted gold medal, he has certainly made the entire country proud with his achievements.

Deepak Punia loses bronze medal in the dying seconds of the game

Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

Deepak Punia was hoping to become India's third medalist of the day after the men's hockey team and Ravi Dahiya. He took a fantastic 2-0 lead in the initial minutes of the fight, however his opponent caught up and reduced his lead to 2-1.

Deepak did well to defend his lead until the last few seconds of the game. However, he lost grip over his opponent in the last 10 seconds and gave away position. This helped his opponent convert a trail of 1 point to a lead of 1 point. With only three seconds left thereafter, there was nothing much Deepak could do to save his bronze medal.

Medal Tally and Standings after Day 13, 5th August

With five medals in the bag, India has managed to maintain its position at the 65th place in the Tokyo Olympics medal tally. China leads the pack with 74 medals, including 34 gold. The USA closely follows with 29 gold and a total of 90 medals.

Medal Tally at the end of Day 13

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee