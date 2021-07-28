India at Olympics 2021 Day 5 Results: Medal Tally and Standings after 28 July 

India's quest to win an Olympic medal continued as the country failed to add to its tally of one silver, which they won on the opening day of the Olympics 2021. However, there were some great performances on the individual level.

PV Sindhu, Pooja Rani, and Deepika Kumari got one step closer to winning an Olympic medal courtesy of their individual victories in their respective events. Their performance should inspire other athletes to give their best amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, how did the Indian athletes perform on Day 5 of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

Badminton - PV Sindhu qualifies for knockout stages, Sai Praneeth ends his winless Olympics sojourn

PV Sindhu eased to the knockout stages of Olympics 2021 after beating Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9, 21-16 in straight sets in her Group J encounter. Earlier in the competition, she beat Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10.

With two victories without dropping a game in her bag, Sindhu must be oozing with confidence ahead of her Round of 16 encounter. She will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the women's singles badminton event.

Having been knocked out earlier in the competition, Sai Praneeth played for pride against Netherlands' Mark Caljouw. He lost 14-21, 14-21 to bow out of the men's singles competition.

Archery - Deepika Kumari qualifies for Round of 16, Indian men fumble in the second round

Tarundeep Rai of Team India competes in the archery Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations on day five of Olympics 2021

India's archery campaign began with Tarundeep Rai taking charge in the men's individual event. He beat Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin 6-4 in the first round before succumbing to Israel's Itay Shanny in the shootout after the scoreline read 5-5 after five sets of games.

While Rai shot 9, Shanny replied with a 10, ending his path in the Olympics. Pravin Jadhav was handed a tough draw at the men's individual event. In the round of 64, he beat World No 2 Galsan Bazarzhapov 6-0 before succumbing to World No 1 Brady Ellison with a similar scoreline in the next round.

Today, he represented India at the Olympics, defeated World No. 2 in straight sets and gave a tough fight to the World No. 1.



What a journey! ❤️🙌



(2/2) #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Archery — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 28, 2021

In the women's individual event, World No 1 Deepika Kumari beat Bhutan's Karma 6-0 in the first round before edging USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-2 in the next round.

Women's hockey - India lose to Great Britain 4-1

Fiona Anne Crackles of Team Great Britain moves the ball past Navjot Kaur of Team India during the Women's Preliminary Pool A match on Day 5 of Olympics 2021

Indian women's hockey team's winless streak in the Olympics 2021 continued as they lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Group A match. Hannah Martin gave the Brits the lead in the first quarter before piling further misery into the next quarter.

Sharmila Devi pulled one goal back in the second quarter but her efforts went in vain as Great Britain scored a goal in their next two quarters each.

Rowing - India finish last in lightweight men's double sculls semi-finals

Indian rowing pair Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished in sixth position in their semi-finals with a timing of 6:24.41. They will now compete in the lightweight men's double sculls finals B. It features rowers who finish outside the top 6 in the semi-finals.

Sailing - India finish outside top 15 in all races

Indian duo of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finished in the 18th, 17th, and 19th position in the 49er Men Race 01, 02, and 03 respectively. There were a total of 19 pairs participating in Olympics 2021.

Boxing - Pooja Rani reaches quarter-finals of Olympics 2021

Pooja Rani became the second female boxer to qualify for quarter-finals of Olympics 2021

Following in the footsteps of Lovlina Borgohain, India's Pooja Rani reached the quarter-finals of the women's middleweight category in boxing. She beat Algeria's Ichrak Chaib 5-0 courtesy of her brilliant defense.

In the quarter-finals, Pooja will face China's Li Qian against whom she lost at the 2020 Asia/Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

India Olympics 2021 Medal Tally and Standings after Day 5

India is at the 42nd position after Day 5 of Olympics 2021 in the medal tally

With just one silver medal in their kitty, India is currently occupying the 42nd position in the medal tally of Olympics 2021. Japan, China, and USA are jostling with each other for the top position.

Also Read: India at Olympics 2021 Day 4 Results: Medal Tally and Standings after 27 July

Edited by Diptanil Roy