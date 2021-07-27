India at Olympics 2021 Day 4 Results: Medal Tally and Standings after 27th July

India's subdued start in Olympics 2021 continued as the country faced another day without any medals in Tokyo. India has been unable to increase its tally from one silver medal, which Mirabai Chanu won on the opening day of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 10m air pistol mixed team and 10m air rifle mixed team events were the only medal events that saw Indian participation. While the duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary reached Stage 2 of the qualifiers, they failed to capitalize on their start and faltered before the the medal rounds. India's other medal hopefuls, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Pawar, stumbled on Stage 1 of their event itself.

So, how did India fare on Day 4 of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary fail to make it to the medal rounds

Manu Bhaker and Chaudhary Saurabh of Team India and Bomi Kim of Team Korea during the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification on day four of Olympics 2021

India's challenge on Day 4 of the 2021 Olympics started with Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chadudhary gunning for glory early in the morning. The duo finished first at the Qualifiers Stage 1 with a score of 582 to progress to the next round.

The other Indian pair, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma, were positioned 17th at the end of the Qualifiers with 564 points. Only the top 8 makes it to Stage 2 and the cut-off was 575.

While Saurabh posted a score of 194 on Stage 2, bettered only by 3 shooters combining both men and women, Manu posted only 186 points on the scoreboard, the lowest among the lot. India finished in seventh position, with the medal rounds only being played among the team which finished in the top 4.

Men's Hockey - India beat Spain 3-0 to climb to second position in Group A

The Indian men's hockey team put their 7-1 loss against Australia behind them to beat Spain 3-0 in their third Group A match at the 2021 Olympics. Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh each scored a goal in the first quarter while the latter piled further misery on their opponents in the final quarter.

With 6 points after three matches, India occupy second position in the group. The top four teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Table Tennis - Indian challenge ends as Sharath Kamal loses to defending Olympics champion

Ma Long of Team China serves the ball during his Men's Singles Round 3 match on day four of Olympics 2021

The Indian table tennis challenge at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end as Sharath Kamal lost to defending Olympic champion Ma Long in the men's singles competition. Heading into the match, the three-time singles world champion said that he would do a great disservice to China if he loses a set in the Olympics.

Sharath was able to force that as he won the second set 11-8. However, Long's experience at the top level saw him edging the contest with a scoreline of 11-7, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4, 11-4.

Badminton men's doubles - Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy crash out despite beating Great Britain

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's Olympic sojourn came to an end in bitter fashion as they finished third in their group. Although they beat Great Britain's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-17, 21-19 in straight sets, the World No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair got the better of the World No. 1 Indonesian pair to dash the hopes of the Indian duo.

All three pairs ended with two victories and the head-to-head record takes precedence under those circumstances. Chirag and Rankireddy beat the Chinese Taipei pair in three sets while they lost to the Indonesian pair in straight sets. The previous loss came back to haunt them.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Pawar finish 12th

The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Pawar posted a score of 626.5 points on the board in Stage 1 of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The top 8 teams qualified for Stage 2 while the cut-off was 627.9.

Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar ranked 18th in Stage 1 with a score of 623.8 points. China and USA battled it out for the gold medal round.

Sailing - Indians finish outside top 20 in all but one race

Nethra Kumanan finished 32nd in the Laser Radial Women Race 05 before stumbling to 38th position in the Race 06. Vishnu Saravanan, on the other hand, finished in the 23rd position in Race 04 before improving one position in the Race 05 in the Men's Laser Race. In Race 06, Vishnu finished in 12th place.

In the 49er Men Race 01, Varun Thakkar and Ganapthy Kelapanda finished in the 18th position out of 19 pairs. The remaining two races got postponed.

Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain takes one step closer to a medal

Nadine Apetz (red) of Germany exchanges punches with Lovlina Borgohain of India during the Women's Welter (64-69kg) on day four of Olympics 2021

Lovlina Borgohain followed in the footsteps of Mary Kom as she kept India's unbeaten streak in women's boxing intact. Competing in the women's welterweight category, she beat Germany's Nadine Apetz 3-2 in round of 16.

Lovlina will face Chinese Taipei's Chin-Nien Chen in the quarterfinals, against whom she lost in the 2018 World Championships. A win would guarantee her a bronze medal.

India at Olympics Day 4 Medal Tally and Standings

India is at the 36th position in the Olympics 2021 Medal Tally as of now

Another medal-less day for India ensured they didn't climb places in the medal tally. As of this writing, India are in 36th position, tied with Belgium, Bulgaria, Colombia, Denmark, Jordan, Romania, and Turkmenistan, who all have one silver medal in their ranks.

