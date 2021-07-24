India at Olympics Day 1 (24 July) roundup: Results, medal tally and standings

India opened their account on the first day of the Olympics 2021 as Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category in weightlifting. A lot was riding on shooters Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Abhishek Verma. However, none of them were able to win a medal for India.

The mixed team archery event was the only other medal event where India participated on Day 1, coming up short there as well.

So, how did India fare after Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, and where do they stand in the medal tally? Read on to find out.

Women's 10m air rifle - Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan fail to reach the finals

The Indian shooting contingent's action began on a sour note as neither Apurvi Chandela nor Elavenil Valarivan managed to qualify for the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event.

While Chandela posted a score of 621.9, Valaravin finished with 626.5 in the qualifiers. The cutoff mark was 628.5. After her Tokyo sojourn ended, Chandela said she just didn't feel it was her day.

Archery mixed team - Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari fumble in the quarterfinals

Archery - Olympics: Day 1 Deepika Kumari of India in action at Olympics 2021 Day 1 in mixed doubles event

India's decision to pair Pravin Jadhav with Deepika Kumari in the mixed team archery event did wonders initially. They beat the higher-seeded Chinese Taipei pair Tang Chih-chun and Lin Chia-en with a 5-3 scoreline in the 1/8 eliminations.

However, An San and Kim Je Deok proved too strong for them. They beat Pravin and Deepika 6-2 in the 1/4 eliminations. The South Korean pair went on to win the gold medal in the mixed archery team event.

Rowing men's lightweight double sculls - Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in heats

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in their lightweight men's double sculls heats by posting a time of 6:40.33. They were 16.59 seconds behind Irish pair Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan, who finished first in their heat.

Men's Tennis - Sumit Nagal wins his first round encounter

Sumit Nagal etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian since Leander Paes to win a singles tennis match at the Olympics. He got the better of Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, with the scoreline favoring him 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 to seal the tie.

Judo Women's 48kg - Shushila Likmabam gets knocked out in Round of 32

India's lone judoka to qualify for the 2021 Olympics, Shushila Likmabam bowed out in the Round of 32. She lost to Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki by an ippon.

Men's hockey - India beat New Zealand 3-2 to get off to the perfect start

The Indian men's hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against New Zealand in Day 1 of Olympics 2021

The Indian men's hockey team began their Olympics 2021 campaign with a bang as they beat New Zealand 3-2 in their Pool A match. Harmanpreet Singh's proclivity to score from penalty corners paid dividends, as he found the target on two occasions. Rupinder Pal Singh scored the other goal through a penalty stroke.

New Zealand had 10 penalty corners at their disposal but could muster only one goal through it all. PR Sreejesh's heroics between the goalposts saved India the blushes.

Table tennis mixed doubles - Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal bow out in preliminary round

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal were soundly defeated by Chinese Taipei pair Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching. The third seed beat the Indian duo 11-8, 11-6, 11-5, and 11-4 to win the seven-set encounter. That knocked Batra and Kamal out of the mixed doubles table tennis competition

Badminton men's doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty upset world No. 3 pair

The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty caused an upset in their nailbiting Group A encounter. They got the better of world No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang, with a scoreline of 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 during a 66-minute match.

Badminton men's singles - B Sai Praneeth loses in straight sets to lower-ranked opponent

Misha Zilberman beat world No. 15 B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in their Group D encounter. The Israeli's winning margin read 21-17, 21-15.

Men's 10m air pistol - Saurabh Chaudhary finishes seventh, Abhishek Verma fails to make it to finals

Saurabh Chaudhary in action at Day 1 of Olympics 2021

In the men's 10m air pistol event, teenager Saurabh Chaudhary finished first in the qualifiers by posting a score of 586, with 28 X's. However, he failed to deliver in the finals, finishing seventh after shooting 137.4 in 14 shots.

His compatriot Abhishek Verma couldn't make the finals after finishing 17th in the qualifiers. He posted a score of 575, with the cut-off being 578.

Weightlifting women's 49kg - Mirabai Chanu wins silver

India's Mirabai Chanu opened India's account in the medal tally as she picked up the silver medal.

China's Hou Zhihui created an Olympic record in the snatch after lifting 94kg. She also created an OR in clean and jerk by lifting 116kg. Her total mark of 210 also created an overall Olympic record.

Table tennis women's singles - Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee ease to the next round

Shrugging off her mixed doubles loss, Manika Batra beat lower-ranked Ho Tin-Tin in straight sets. The world No. 63 made the best use of her simple play to outclass her British opponent with a scoreline of 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9.

Facing higher-ranked Linda Bergstroem in her first round, Mukherjee mounted a comeback to win her encounter. She initially struggled to counter the Swede's backhand chops but made inroads as the game went forward. The final scoreline read 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, and 11-5 in her favour.

Boxing men's 69kg - Vikas Krishan loses emphatically

Heading into the bout as the favorite, Vikas Krishan proved to be of no match to Japan's Quincy Okazawa. The three-time Olympian lost 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Women's hockey - India lose 1-5 to Netherlands

The Indian women's hockey team got off to a disappointing start as they lost 1-5 to world No. 1 Netherlands. The scoreline read 1-1 after the second quarter but the Dutch took the game away by scoring three goals in the third. Rani Rampal was her side's lone goalscorer.

India medal tally and standings after Day 1 of Tokyo Olympics

India find themselves in 15th position after Day 1, with just one silver medal in their possession. China PR leads the pack with three golds and one bronze to their name, after a total of 28 countries opened their accounts.

India in the 15th position after Day 1 of Olympics action

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee