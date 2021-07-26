India at Olympics 2021 Day 3 (26 July) roundup: Results, medal tally, and standings

India endured another medal-less day at Olympics 2021 as their overall tally remained at one silver, which they won on the opening day of the Games. The highlight of the day was CA Bhavani Devi's performance, who became the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics.

Men's Archery Recurve Team, Women's Individual Sabre Fencing, Table Tennis Mixed Doubles, and Men's Skeet Shooting were some of the medal events where India had representation at Olympics 2021. However, none of the athletes were able to qualify for the finals.

So, how did India fare at Day 3 of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

Women's individual sabre Fencing - CA Bhavani Devi stumbles to World No 3 in Round of 32

CA Bhavani Devi was the first Indian athlete in action on day 3 of Olympics 2021, with her Round of 64 match starting at 5:30 AM. She beat Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi with a score of 15-3 in the first round but France's Manon Brunet proved too strong for her.

The World No 3 beat Bhavani with a score of 15-7 and went on to win the bronze medal.

Men's Recurve Archery Team - South Korea humble India in the quarter-finals

Atanu Das of Team India competes in the Men's Team quarterfinals on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, and Atanu Das were next in action for India and the trio beat Kazakhstan handsomely with a scoreline of 6-2. However, they stumbled on a roadblock in the form of South Korea in the quarter-finals.

The Indians lost 6-0 cleanly as the trio of Kim Woo-jin, Oh Jin-Hyek, and Kim Je-Deok took the top honors. A total of three gold medals have been on offer in archery at the Olympics 2021 so far, all of which have gone into South Korea's pocket.

Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal progresses to third round, women's singles challenge ends

Sharath Kamal progressed to the third round of men's singles after beating lower-ranked Tiago Apolonia from Portugal with a scoreline of 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9. He will face World No 3 Ma Long in the next round.

The women's challenge in table tennis came to an end after both Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost their respective matches. The former lost to Austria's Sofia Polcanova in straight sets following the defeat of the latter, who was beaten by Portugal's Yu Fu.

Men's singles tennis - World No 2 Daniil Medvedev humbles Sumit Nagal in second round

India's Sumit Nagal was handed a tough draw to face Daniil Medvedev in the second round if he won his first round match. While Nagal cleared his first hurdle, he proved to be no match for Medvedev.

The 2021 Australian Open finalist humbled Nagal 6-2, 6-1 to progress to the next round.

Skeet men's qualification - India fail to qualify for finals

Mairaj Ahmad Khan of Team India during Skeet Men's Qualification on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finished 18th in the qualifiers with a score of 120 ahead of Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who ranked 25th with a score of 117 after Day 2 of action. Only the top six shooters qualify for the finals and the cut-off was 122.

Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan finishes outside the top 15 in both races, Nethra Kumanan drops guard in second race of the day

Vishnu Saravanan of Team India competes in the Men's Laser class on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

India's Vishnu Saravanan finished 20th and 24th in Race 2 and Race 3 respectively after ending in 14th place in Race 1 a day earlier in the men's laser category. In the women's category, Nethra Kumanan finished 15th in Race 3 before being ranked 40th in Race 4.

A total of 10 races take place with the top 10 sailors participating in the medal race for the gold medal.

Badminton men's doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outclassed by World No 1 pair

Riding high on confidence after edging World No 3 Chinese Taipei pair in a nail-biting encounter, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to carry forward their momentum. They were humbled by Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-13, 21-12.

Boxing - Ashish Kumar's Tokyo Olympics sojourn ends

Ashish Kumar (R) of India exchanges punches with Erbieke Tuoheta of China during the Men's Middle (69-75kg) on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Ashish Kumar became the third consecutive boxer to bow out of his first round contest, following in the footsteps of the experienced Vikas Krishan and Manish Kaushik. Ashish was no match against China's Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan, who won the contest in the men's middleweight category.

Amit Panghal and Satish Kumar are the only two remaining Indian boxers in contention for an Olympics medal in their respective weight divisions.

Swimming - Sajan Prakash fails to progress to semi-finals in men's 200m butterfly

Sajan Prakash of Team India competes in heat two of the Men's 200m Butterfly on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Sajan Prakash finished fourth in Heat 2 with a timing of 1:57.22 in the men's 200m butterfly. He was placed 24th overall and missed out on a semi-final berth as only the top 16 qualify.

Sajan has men's 200m freestyle and men's 200m butterfly events lined up for him at the Olympics in the coming days.

Women's Hockey - India lose to Germany

Germany v India - Hockey - Olympics: Day 3

Indian women's hockey team's winless streak at the Olympics 2021 continued as they lost to Germany 2-0. Earlier in the competition, they lost 5-1 to the Netherlands. South Africa, Great Britain, and Ireland are the other three opponents for India in Group A.

India Olympics 2021 Medal Tally and Standings - India slip to 38th position after Day 3

India occupy the 38th position in the Olympics 2021 Medal Tally as of this writing

As of this writing, India occupy the 38th position in the Tokyo Olympics medal tally after Day 3 of action. A couple of more gold medal events are set to take place and India may slip further behind.

It looks to be a tough fight between USA, Japan, and China PR for the top spot in the Olympics medal tally.

Edited by Rohit Mishra