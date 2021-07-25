India at Olympics Day 2 (25th July 2021) roundup: Results, medal tally, and standings

After Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal for India on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, most of the country's Olympians disappointed on Day 2 by failing to add to that tally. The women's 10m air pistol and men's 10m air rifle were the only two medal events where India participated. However, none of the shooters progressed to the finals.

It was not all gloom for India as Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mary Kom got off to a winning start. However, the road for many first-time Olympians like Pranati Nayak, Ankita Raina, Manish Kaushik, Maana Patel, and Srihari Nataraj, among others, has unfortunately come to an end.

So, how did India fare overall on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics, and where do they stand in the medal's tally? Let's find out.

Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification - Manu Bhaker and Yashashwini Deswal stumble in the qualifiers

Manu Bhaker of Team India during the 10m Air Pistol Women's event on Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics

Despite a malfunction in her pistol, India's Manu Bhaker produced a marvelous performance to finish 12th in the qualifiers after posting a score of 575 points. Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished in a spot behind her.

However, only the top 8 shooters qualify for the finals. As a result, both of them lost the opportunity to win a medal for India.

Women's Artistic Gymnastics Qualification - Pranati Nayak fumbles in the qualifiers

India's Pranati Nayak scored 10.633 points in her floor exercise routine, 13.466 in the vault, 9.033 in the uneven bars and 9.033 in the balance beam. Although other gymnasts are in action as of this writing, Pranati's ranks are already too low to qualify for the finals.

Men's Skeet Qualifiers Shooting - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in 11th position after Day 1

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa occupied the 11th position while his compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan stood in the 34th position after Day 1 of qualifiers. Only the top 6 will reach the finals and the duo will be in action again tomorrow.

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2 - India qualify for the semi-finals

The pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished third in the repechage with a timing of 6:51.36 to progress to the semi-finals. Only top 6 best timings qualify for the finals.

Badminton women's singles - PV Sindhu eases with a victory

Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu won her Group J encounter against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in straight sets to begin her Tokyo campaign. Sindhu made the most of her injured opponent by placing her shots all across the court.

Tennis - Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina bow out in the first round of women's doubles

Despite winning the first set 6-0, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lost the remaining two sets 6-7 and 8-10 to crash out of the women's doubles tournament. They served a match point at 5-3 in the second set but couldn't make it count.

Sailing - Nethra Kumanan improves in Race 2

Nethra Kumanan occupied 33rd position in Laser Radial Women Race 1 and 16th in Race 2. On the men's side, Vishnu Saravanan finished in 14th position in Race 1 while Race 2 got postponed.

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - India finishes outside top 25

Deepak Kumar finished in 26th position in the qualifiers with a score of 624.7 while Divyansh Singh Panwar occupied 6 places below him. Both of them failed to progress to the finals.

Table Tennis - Sathiyan fumbles his lead, Manika Batra makes a comeback win

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Team India in action during his during his Men's Singles Round 2 match on Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics

World No. 37 Sathiyan G had an impressive 3-1 lead against his lower-ranked opponent from Hong Kong in his men's singles encounter. But, he lost four sets in a row against Lam Siu Hang to lose the game.

Manika Batra, ranked 63 in the world, beat her World No. 32 opponent Margaryta Pesotska with a score of 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 to progress to the third round of women's singles.

Boxing - Mary Kom begins her Olympics sojourn with a win, Manish Kaushik slips in first round

Mary Kom beat Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia 4-1 to progress to Round 16 of the women's flyweight division. The first two contests were evenly poised but Mary came out with all guns blazing in the next round and won the contest.

Mary Kom has won the round of 32 match against Hernandez Garcia Miguelina 🥊 at #Tokyo2020 with a score of 4️⃣-1️⃣ 💪



She will now face Colombia's Valence Victoria Ingrit Lorena on July 29#Boxing #TeamIndia #Cheer4India #IND #olympics pic.twitter.com/7Uj7AfVKxW — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 25, 2021

The bout between India's Manish Kaushik and Great Britain's Luke McCormack was tightly contested until the second round. However, all the judges awarded the final round to Luke in the men's lightweight division, which led to the Indian's loss.

Men's Hockey - Australia thrash India 7-1

Australia celebrate their win over India in the men's hockey match at the Day 2 of Olympics 2021

India failed to carry forward the momentum generated by beating New Zealand 4-3 in their first match. The Men in Blue were no match against the Aussies as they got annihilated by a 7-1 margin earlier today. Dilpreet Singh was the lone goalscorer for India.

Swimming - Maana Patel finishes 39th overall, Srihari Nataraj finishes fifth in his heats

Maana Patel finished 39th out of 41 swimmers overall in the women's 100m backstroke after posting a time of 1:05.20. The cut-off time to qualify for the semifinals was 1:00.04 minutes.

Srihari Nataraj finished sixth in the heat 3 of men's 100m backstroke after posting a time of 54.31 seconds. Only the top 16 swimmers progress to the semi-finals and Nataraj is way behind.

India Olympics Medal Tally and Standings after Day 2

India occupies the 25th position as of this writing

At the time of writing this, India occupies the 25th position in the medal tally after just one silver medal. A total of 18 gold medals were on offer on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.

China and Japan are fighting neck-to-neck with each other for the top spot while USA finally opened their account after drawing a blank on Day 1.

