Chase Kalisz to Yuto Horigome, all 18 gold medal winners from Olympics 2021 Day 2 - 25 July 2021

A total of 18 gold medals were up for grabs on Day 2 of Olympics 2021, with Chase Kalisz and Yuto Horigome being the prominent names to come out on top. While the former's underwater heroics gave the USA its first gold, the latter will go down in history as the first-ever skateboarding gold medallist in the Olympics.

The Australian women's swimming team broke their own world record en route to winning gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay finals. Li Fabin, William Shaner, Chen Lijun, and Vitalina Batsarashkina, on the other hand, created Olympic records at their respective events.

India failed to win any medals on Day 2 as none of their participants qualified for the finals of the medal events.

Men's 400m individual medley - Chase Kalisz continues the legacy of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Chase Kalisz celebrates winning the gold medal in men's 400m individual medley final at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The men's 400m individual medley gold medal has been a staple for the USA at the Olympics and Chase Kalisz continued the tradition. It all started with Tom Dolan's heroics in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

Michael Phelps continued on his path in 2004 and 2008, and Ryan Lochte picked up the top brass in 2012. The country missed out on gold in 2016 but Kalisz ensured that was a one-time blip.

Gold medal: Chase Kalisz - 4:09.42 (USA)

Silver medal: Jay Literland - 4:10.28 (USA)

Bronze medal: Brendon Smith - 4:10.38 (Australia)

Men's 400m freestyle - 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui wins the gold medal in his first major competition

Swimming - Olympics: Day 2 Ahmed Hafnaoui celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's 400m freestyle final at Tokyo Olympics 2020

After qualifying into the finals of the men's 400m freestyle by the barest of margins, Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui won gold in the finals. Australia's Jack McLoughlin headed into the contest as the favorite but had to be content with silver.

Gold medal: Ahmed Hafnaoui - 3:43.62 (Tunisia)

Silver medal: Jack McLoughlin - 3:43.52 (Australia)

Bronze medal: Kieran Smith - 3:43.94 (USA)

Women's 400m individual medley - Yui Ohashi pips Americans to take the gold medal

Yui Ohashi wins the gold medal in women's 400m individual medley finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

With two Americans qualifying for the finals of the women's 400m individual medley, and Emma Weyant recording the best time of the qualifiers, USA looked set to take home the gold. However, Japan's Yui Ohashi made the most of her home advantage to submit the Americans to silver and bronze.

Gold medal: Yui Ohashi - 4:32.08 (Japan)

Silver medal: Emma Wayant - 4:32.76 (USA)

Bronze medal: Hali Flickinger - 4:34.90 (USA)

Women's 4x100 metre freestyle swimming relay - Australia shatters its own World Record

Australia women's swimming team poses with their gold medals in the women's 4x100 metre freestyle relay finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Australian women's swimming team - Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon, and Cate Campbell - bettered their own World Record by 36 milliseconds to take home the women's 4x100m freestyle gold. This was a neck-to-neck contest until the third leg but Emma McKeon's 100 metre lap of 51.35 seconds sealed the tie for them.

One of the greatest anchor legs in Australian swimming history.



In the women's 4x100 freestyle relay at Athens, Australia had plenty of ground to make up when Jodie Henry began the final leg.



It ended with a gold medal and world record 💪 pic.twitter.com/811otkwCvX — 7Olympics (@7olympics) April 22, 2021

Cate Campbell didn't disappoint in the anchor leg, finishing her lap in 52.24 seconds.

Previous World Record: Australia - 3:30.05 minutes at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Gold medal: Australia - 3:29.69 (WR, OR, OC, NR)

Silver medal: Canada - 3:32.78

Bronze medal: USA - 3:32.81

Women's synchronized 3 metre springboard - China wins their fifth gold medal in the event

Tingmao Shi and Han Wang of Team China pose with their gold medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

China has dominated the women's synchronized 3 metre springboard diving event over the years. They haven't dropped their guards since Athens 2004 and continued on their winning path in Tokyo.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han posted a cumulative score of 326.40 after five dives, with the former winning her second Olympic gold.

Gold Medal: China - 326.40

Silver Medal: Canada - 300.78

Bronze Medal: Germany - 284.97

Women's Archery Team - South Korea continues on their rampaging path

San An, Minhee Jang, and Chaeyoung Kang of Team South Korea pose with their gold medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

After winning gold in the mixed archery team event, South Korea took home the top honors in the women's team event as well. The trio of An San, Jang Min-hee, and Kang Chae-young beat ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) in the finals.

Gold medal: South Korea

Silver medal: ROC

Bronze medal: Germany

Women's Road Race - Anna Kiesenhofer wins first gold medal for Austria

Anna Kiesenhofer of Team Austria poses with the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Passing through the outskirts of the Tokyo Metropolitan area, 67 female cyclists took part in the women's road race finals. They traversed a distance of 137 kilometers and an elevation of 2692 meters, from Musashinonomori Park to Fuji Speedway circuit.

Anna Kiesenhofer opened Austria's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by taking home the gold medal.

Gold medal: Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) - 3:52:45

Silver medal: Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) - 3:54:00

Bronze medal: Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) - 3:54:14

Men's Street Skateboarding - Japan's Yuto Horigome wins the first ever gold medal in skateboarding in Olympics

Yuto Horigome of Japan in action at the men's street event in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Japan's Yuto Horigome etched his name in the history books as he became the first-ever Olympic gold medalist in skateboarding. He posted four 9+ scores in the finals of the men's street event.

Gold medal: Yuto Horigome (Japan) - 37.18

Silver medal: Kelvin Hoefler (Brazil) - 36.15

Bronze medal: Jagger Eaton (USA) - 35.35

Men's 61kg weightlifting - Reigning World Champion Li Fabin wins China their second gold in weightlifting

Li Fabin makes the gold medal lift in men's 61kg weightlifting category at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The reigning World Champion in weightlifting Li Fabin didn't drop his guard en route to winning the gold medal. He also created an Olympic record in the Clean & Jerk when he lifted 172kg to win China's second gold in weightlifting.

Gold medal: Li Fabin (China) - 313 kg

Silver medal: Eko Yuli Irawan (Indonesia) - 302 kg

Bronze medal: Igor Son (Kazakhstan) - 294 kg

