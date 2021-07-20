India at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Full list of participants and live stream details (Updated July 20)

The Tokyo Olympics are just three days away and a part of the Indian contingent is already in the city, gearing up for the summer Games. The 120+ Indian contingent is the biggest India has ever sent to the Olympics.
The games will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the Sony LIV app in India.
Here is the full list of Indian participants for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 (Updated July 20):
Archery
Tarundeep Rai: Men's recurve
Atanu Das: Men's recurve
Pravin Jadhav: Men's recurve
Deepika Kumari: Women's recurve
Also Read: The sport in which India is likely to win its first-ever Olympic Medal - Archery
Athletics
KT Irfan: Men's 20km race walk
Sandeep Kumar: Men's 20km race walk
Rahul Rohilla: Men's 20km race walk
Avinash Sable: Men's steeplechase
Murali Sreeshankar: Men's long jump
MP Jabir: Men's 400m hurdles
Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw
Shivpal Singh: Men's javelin throw
Annu Rani: Women's javelin throw
Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Men's shot put
Kamalpreet Kaur: Women's discus throw
Seema Punia: Women's discus throw
Bhawna Jat: Women's 20km race walk
Priyanka Goswami: Women's 20km race walk
Dutee Chand: Women's 100m and 200m
Also Read: Explained -Race walking in Olympics and Indians who are in the fray in Tokyo
Badminton
PV Sindhu: Women's singles
P Sai Praneeth: Men's singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles
Also Read: Can India's youngest Olympic medalist succeed at Tokyo?
Boxing
Vikas Krishan: Men's 69 Kg
Lovlina Borgohain: Women's 69 kg
Ashish Kumar: Men's 75 kg
Pooja Rani: Women's 75 kg
Satish Kumar: Men's 91 kg
MC Mary Kom: Women's 51 kg
Amit Panghal: Men's 52 kg
Manish Kaushik: Men's 63 kg
Simranjit Kaur: Women's 60kg
Also Read: India boxing team schedule and timings
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza: Individual eventing
Also read: Who is Fouaad Mirza? 5 things you didn't know about India's equestrian star
Fencing
Bhavani Devi: Individual sabre
Also read: How a mother's sacrifice saw Bhavani Devi become India's first Olympic fencer
Golf
Anirban Lahiri
Aditi Ashok
Udayan Mane
Judo
Sushila Devi Likmabam: Women's 48kg
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak
Also read: Who is Pranati Nayak? 5 lesser-known facts about India's next gymnastics star
Hockey
Men's hockey team and Women's hockey team
Rowing
Arun Jat
Arvind Singh
Sailing
Nethra Kumanan: Laser Radial
Vishnu Saravanan: Laser Standard
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar: 49er
Shooting
Anjum Moudgil: 10m Women’s Air Rifle
Apurvi Chandela: 10m Women’s Air Rifle
Divyansh Singh Panwar: 10m Men’s Air Rifle
Deepak Kumar: 10m Men’s Air Rifle
Tejaswini Sawant: 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position
Sanjeev Rajput: 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
Manu Bhaker: 10m Women’s Air Pistol
Yashaswini Singh Deswal: 10m Women’s Air Pistol
Saurabh Chaduhary: 10m men's Air Pistol
Abhishek Verma: 10m Men’s Air Pistol
Rahi Sarnobat: 25m Women’s Pistol
Elavenil Valarivan: 25m Women’s Pistol
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa: Men’s Skeet
Mairaj Ahmad Khan: Men’s Skeet
Swimming
Sajan Prakash: Men's 200m Butterfly
Srihari Natraj: Men's 100m Backstroke
Maana Patel: Women's 100m Backstroke
Also Read: What are the different strokes in Olympic swimming?
Table Tennis
Sharath Kamal
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Mainka Batra
Also read: Manika Batra -Can the paddler become India's first ever table tennis medalist?
Tennis
Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina: Women's Doubles
Sumit Nagal: Men's Singles
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu: Women's 49kg Weight Division
Wrestling
Seema Bisla: Women's Freestyle 50kg
Vinesh Phogat: Women’s Freestyle 53kg
Anshu Malik: Women's Freestyle 57kg
Sonam Malik: Women's Freestyle 62kg
Ravi Kumar Dhaiya: Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Bajrang Punia: Men's Freestyle 65 kg
Deepak Punia: Men’s Freestyle 86 kg
Also read: How are points scored in wrestling at the Olympics?
Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule