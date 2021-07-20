India at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Full list of participants and live stream details (Updated July 20)

The Tokyo Olympics are just three days away and a part of the Indian contingent is already in the city, gearing up for the summer Games. The 120+ Indian contingent is the biggest India has ever sent to the Olympics.

Here is the full list of Indian participants for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 (Updated July 20):

Archery

Tarundeep Rai: Men's recurve

Atanu Das: Men's recurve

Pravin Jadhav: Men's recurve

Deepika Kumari: Women's recurve

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra

KT Irfan: Men's 20km race walk

Sandeep Kumar: Men's 20km race walk

Rahul Rohilla: Men's 20km race walk

Avinash Sable: Men's steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar: Men's long jump

MP Jabir: Men's 400m hurdles

Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw

Shivpal Singh: Men's javelin throw

Annu Rani: Women's javelin throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Men's shot put

Kamalpreet Kaur: Women's discus throw

Seema Punia: Women's discus throw

Bhawna Jat: Women's 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami: Women's 20km race walk

Dutee Chand: Women's 100m and 200m

Badminton

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu: Women's singles

P Sai Praneeth: Men's singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles

Boxing

MC Mary Kom

Vikas Krishan: Men's 69 Kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women's 69 kg

Ashish Kumar: Men's 75 kg

Pooja Rani: Women's 75 kg

Satish Kumar: Men's 91 kg

MC Mary Kom: Women's 51 kg

Amit Panghal: Men's 52 kg

Manish Kaushik: Men's 63 kg

Simranjit Kaur: Women's 60kg

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza: Individual eventing

Fencing

Bhavani Devi: Individual sabre

Golf

Anirban Lahiri

Aditi Ashok

Udayan Mane

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam: Women's 48kg

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Hockey

Men's hockey team and Women's hockey team

Rowing

Arun Jat

Arvind Singh

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan: Laser Radial

Vishnu Saravanan: Laser Standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar: 49er

Shooting

Anjum Moudgil: 10m Women’s Air Rifle

Apurvi Chandela: 10m Women’s Air Rifle

Divyansh Singh Panwar: 10m Men’s Air Rifle

Deepak Kumar: 10m Men’s Air Rifle

Tejaswini Sawant: 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position

Sanjeev Rajput: 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Manu Bhaker: 10m Women’s Air Pistol

Yashaswini Singh Deswal: 10m Women’s Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaduhary: 10m men's Air Pistol

Abhishek Verma: 10m Men’s Air Pistol

Rahi Sarnobat: 25m Women’s Pistol

Elavenil Valarivan: 25m Women’s Pistol

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa: Men’s Skeet

Mairaj Ahmad Khan: Men’s Skeet

Swimming

Sajan Prakash: Men's 200m Butterfly

Srihari Natraj: Men's 100m Backstroke

Maana Patel: Women's 100m Backstroke

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Mainka Batra

Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina: Women's Doubles

Sumit Nagal: Men's Singles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu: Women's 49kg Weight Division

Wrestling

Seema Bisla: Women's Freestyle 50kg

Vinesh Phogat: Women’s Freestyle 53kg

Anshu Malik: Women's Freestyle 57kg

Sonam Malik: Women's Freestyle 62kg

Ravi Kumar Dhaiya: Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Bajrang Punia: Men's Freestyle 65 kg

Deepak Punia: Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

