Joydip Mukerjea: The man who made India shine with 7 fourth round appearances in Grand Slam men's singles

Jaidip Mukerjea could not win a Grand Slam in his career but holds a record that remains unbroken in the last five decades.

The now 81-year-old is the only Indian to have advanced to the fourth round of all four Grand Slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Back in 1962, Mukerjea agonizingly fell short of going into the fourth round of the Australian Open men's singles. He lost to eventual champion Roy Emerson 2-6, 4-6, 3-6 in the third round of the men's singles. But he achieved the feat in doubles.

Later that year, he made his way into the fourth round of the US Open where he lost 2-6, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 to Rafael Osuna Heeerra.

Back on June 3, 1974, Mukerjea achieved his career-best ranking of No.120 in the world.

Jaidip Mukerjea’s record in Wimbledon and French Open

Mukerjea enjoyed playing on grass and his record in Wimbledon is a testament to that. He reached the fourth round of the championship four times - 1963, 1964, 1966 and 1973, but never managed to reach the quarterfinals.

In 1965 and 1966, Mukerjea advanced to the fourth rounds of the French Open where he lost to Emerson both times. In doubles, Mukerjea went through to the quarterfinals two times – Wimbledon (1973) and Australian Open (1962)

Apart from shining in Grand Slams, Mukerjea also won 10 singles titles – Adelboden International (1963), Indore International (1965), Finland International Championships (1966), Asian Championships (1966, 1969 and 1972), Central India Championships (1966), India National and Northern India Championships (1966), Western India Championships (1967) and India National Championships (1971).

Apart from that, he was also a part of the Indian team that lost to Australia in the final of the 1966 Davis Cup. In 1966, he also became the third Indian tennis player after Ramanathan Krishnan and Naresh Kumar to win the prestigious Arjuna Award.

After retiring from the game, Mukerjea opened a tennis academy in Kolkata and also worked in the Sunfeast Open as the tournament director.