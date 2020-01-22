Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 14 Results Roundup (22nd January)

The last day of competition at Khelo India Youth Games 2020 saw the finals in Tennis

The final day of action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 saw the young athletes from all over the nation claim the last gold medals across the various sporting disciplines underway in Guwahati, Assam.

The Day 14 schedule saw events through the day in sports such as Weightlifting, Swimming, Tennis, Boxing and Football across various venues in the Guwahati city as the youngsters laid their hands on gold medals to claim glory for their respective states.

Weightlifting Results

The weightlifting action began early in the day with weigh ins for the U-21 Boys (109 kg A) and U-17 Girls (Over 81 kg A) as the stage was set for the final day of the competition at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall at SSC, Guwahati.

The U-21 Boys (109 kg A) gold medal was won by Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek (267 kg) followed by Punjab's Gagandeep Gill (247 kg) and Rajasthan's Naresh Chaudhary (241 kg) grabbing the Silver medal and Bronze medal respectively.

Maibam Martina Devi from Manipur claimed the gold in the U-17 Girls (Over 81 kg A) with a total lift of 158 kg. Maharashtra's Priti Pramod Deshmukh (151 kg) won the Silver Medal whereas Tamil Nadu's A. Mohana Priya (133 kg) clinched the Bronze medal in the event.

All the results from the Weightlifting competition:

Weightlifting competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

U-21 Boys 109 kg A

Gold - Abhishek (Uttar Pradesh - 267 kg)

Silver - Gagandeep Gill (Punjab - 247 kg)

Bronze - Naresh Chaudhary (Rajasthan - 241 kg)

U-17 Girls Over 81 kg A

Gold - Maibam Martina Devi (Manipur - 158 kg)

Silver - Priti Pramod Deshmukh (Maharashtra - 151 kg)

Bronze - A. Mohana Priya (Tamil Nadu - 133 kg)

U-21 Girls 87 kg

Gold - Usha S R (Karnataka - 170 kg)

Silver - Shivangi Singh (Uttar Pradesh - 169 kg)

Bronze - Banita Ghadei (Odisha - 158 kg)

U-21 Girls Over 87 kg

Gold - Snehal Kumar Bhongale (Maharashtra - 157 kg)

Silver - Swati Yadav (Uttar Pradesh - 151 kg)

Bronze - I. Srimathi (Pondicherry - 133 kg)

U-17 Boys Over 102 kg

Gold - Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh - 217 kg)

Silver - Nilesh Mahendra Yadav (Gujarat - 156 kg)

Bronze - Prasanth K M (Kerala - 151 kg)

U-21 Boys Over 109 kg

Gold - S. Rudramayan (Tamil Nadu - 313 kg)

Silver - Avinash (Punjab - 301 kg)

Bronze - Kushal Gowda K V (Karnataka - 285 kg)

Swimming Results

The last day of swimming races was held at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex inside the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati. A total of 13 events were contested on the final day of the competition as the states added more medals to their tally.

The morning session saw the initial heat rounds for the various events as the qualification races set up the stage for the gold medal matches. After the end of the heat rounds, the final swimmers competed in the podium finish races in the afternoon session.

The final day of pool action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

All the results from the Swimming competition:

U-17 Girls 1500 metres Freestyle

Gold - V Varsha (Tamil Nadu)

Silver - Ashmita Chandra (Karnataka)

Bronze - Ariaa Sheth (Maharashtra)

U-17 Boys 200 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Swadesh Mondal (West Bengal)

Silver - Bhargav Phukan (Delhi)

Bronze - Kalp S Bohra (Karnataka)

U-17 Girls 200 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Kareena Shankhta (Maharashtra)

Silver - Anushka Patil (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Zaara Jabbar (Maharashtra)

U-21 Boys 200 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Danush S (Tamil Nadu)

Silver - M Lohith (Andhra Pradesh)

Bronze - Aditya Dubey (Delhi)

U-21 Girls 200 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Kalyani Saxena (Gujarat)

Silver - Silki Nagpure (Gujarat)

Bronze - Reinita Gogoi (Assam)

U-17 Girls 100 metres Butterfly

Gold - Aastha Choudhary (Delhi)

Silver - Nilabjaa Ghosh (West Bengal)

Bronze - Kanya Nayyar (Madhya Pradesh)

U-21 Girls 100 metres Butterfly

Gold - Firdoush Khayamkhani (Rajasthan)

Silver - Anubhuti Baruah (Assam)

Bronze - Suman Patil (Goa)

U-17 Boys 50 metres Back Stroke

Gold - Tanmay Das (Delhi)

Silver - Vedant Bapna (Maharashtra)

Bronze - V Vinayak (Tamil Nadu)

U-17 Girls 50 metres Back Stroke

Gold - Ridhima Virendra Kumar (Karnataka)

Silver - Nina Venkatesh (Karnataka)

Bronze - Shrungi Bandekar (Goa)

U-21 Boys 50 metres Back Stroke

Gold - Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka)

Silver - Soumyajit Saha (West Bengal)

Bronze - K Mohit Kumar (Tamil Nadu)

U-21 Girls 50 metres Back Stroke

Gold - Soubrity Mandal (West Bengal)

Silver - Pratyasha Ray (Odisha)

Bronze - Aaliyah Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

U-17 Boys 100 metres Freestyle

Gold - Sambhavv R (Karnataka)

Silver - P Vikkas (Tamil Nadu)

Bronze - Veer Khatkar (Haryana)

U-21 Boys 100 metres Freestyle

Gold - Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka)

Silver - Aaron Fernandes (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Sanjay C J (Karnataka)

Football Results

The final day of competition in the Football event saw the U-17 Girls, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys play a total of six matches for the third place finish and the gold medal through the day.

Three age categories had the finals in the football event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

All the results from the Football competition:

U-17 Girls

Third Place Playoff - Jharkhand beat Assam (3-2)

Gold Medal Match - Haryana beat Odisha (3-1)

U-21 Girls

Third Place Playoff - Odisha beat Assam (3-0)

Gold Medal Match - Haryana beat Tamil Nadu (2-0)

U-21 Boys

Third Place Playoff - Punjab beat Assam (2-0)

Gold Medal Match - Goa beat Maharashtra (3-1)

Boxing Results

The final day of bouts in the boxing ring saw the young competitiors slug it our podium glory across a wide range of age and weight categories at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati.

The last round of bouts was contested at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

All the results from the Boxing competition:

U-21 Girls 48 kg

Gold - Kalaivani (Tamil Nadu)

Silver - Priyanka Borah (Assam)

Bronze - Rajni Jasmer (Haryana)

Bronze - Shobha Kohali (Uttarakhand)

U-21 Boys 49 kg

Gold - Barun Singh (Manipur)

Silver - Selay Roy (Jharkhand)

Bronze - Irfan Khan (Assam)

Bronze - Manish Rathore (Uttar Pradesh)

U-21 Boys 56 kg

Gold - Akash Kumar (Haryana)

Silver - Soubam Victor (Manipur)

Bronze - Laishram Bilotson (Manipur)

Bronze - Pawan Gurung (Uttarakhand)

U-21 Girls 54 kg

Gold - Poonam (Haryana)

Silver - Arshi Khanam (Rajasthan)

Bronze - Divya Pawar (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Kampi Boro (Assam)

U-21 Boys 52 kg

Gold - Rohit Mor (Delhi)

Silver - Bhavesh (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Sanket Goud (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Ankit (Haryana)

U-21 Girls 57 kg

Gold - Jasmine (Haryana)

Silver - Mandeep Kaur (Punjab)

Bronze - Priya Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh)

Bronze - Ritu (Chandigarh)

U-21 Girls 64 kg

Gold - Ankushita Boro (Assam)

Silver - Manisha (Haryana)

Bronze - Vinka (Haryana)

Bronze - Ningthoujam Devi (Manipur)

U-21 Boys 60 kg

Gold - Ankit Narwal (Haryana)

Silver - Ankit (Haryana)

Bronze - Harikesh Yadav (Assam)

Bronze - Akash Ramesh Gorkha (Maharashtra)

U-21 Boys 64 kg

Gold - Nishant Dev (Karnataka)

Silver - Rajat (Haryana)

Bronze - Som Bahadur Pradhan (Assam)

Bronze - Akshay Kumar (Haryana)

U-21 Boys 69 kg

Gold - Sumit (Haryana)

Silver - Amit Kumar (Daman and Diu)

Bronze - Prasad Rahul (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Abhinab Saikia (Assam)

U-21 Girls 60 kg

Gold - Parveen (Haryana)

Silver - Jony (Haryana)

Bronze - Poonam Kaithwas (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Neha Kahnyal (Uttarakhand)

U-21 Boys 75 kg

Gold - Harsh Chaudhary (Rajasthan)

Silver - Hemant Yadav (Delhi)

Bronze - Mohit (Haryana)

Bronze - Tonmoy Dowarah (Assam)

U-21 Girls 69 kg

Gold - Arundhati Choudhary (Rajasthan)

Silver - Amrit (Haryana)

Bronze - Rubi Bora (Assam)

Bronze - Farhana Eliyas (BFI Ladakh)

U-21 Boys 81 kg

Gold - Lakshya Chahar (Rajasthan)

Silver - Younam Kamboj (Chandigarh)

Bronze - Ronak (Daman and Diu)

Bronze - Shivam Pawar (Delhi)

U-21 Boys Over 91 kg

Gold - Jaipal Singh (Punjab)

Silver - Aman (Haryana)

Bronze - Sarthak Acharya (Rajasthan)

Bronze - Abhinav Chauhan (Himachal Pradesh)

U-21 Girls 75 kg

Gold - Astha (Uttar Pradesh)

Silver - Sanamacha Chanu (Manipur)

Bronze - Raj Sahiba (Haryana)

Bronze - Niharika Gonella (Telangana)

Lawn Tennis Results

The final day of action on the lawn tennis courts saw four gold medal matches take place as the competition wrapped up at the Tennis Court in Chachal, Guwahati.

The last day of action at the courts saw four gold medal matches

All the results from the Lawn Tennis competition:

U-21 Boys Singles

Dhakshineswar Suresh (Tamil Nadu) beat Dhruv Sunish (Maharashtra) - 6-3, 6-2

U-17 Girls Singles

Reshma Maruru (Karnataka) beat Akanksha Nitture (Maharashtra) - 6-4, 7-5

U-17 Boys Doubles

Chirag Duhan and Krishan Hooda (Haryana) beat Daksh Agarwal and Yashraj Dalvi (Maharashtra) - 2-6, 6-1, 10-7

U-21 Girls Doubles

Sravya Chilakalapudi and Sathwika Sama (Telangana) beat Snehal Mane and Mihika Yadav (Maharashtra) - 6-3, 6-2