Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 9 Preview, match list and order of play for January 17th

The swimming event is all set to start at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The sporting competitions at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continue their schedule as the ninth day of the marquee event carries on across the venues in Guwahati, Assam.

Day 8 of action in Guwahati saw the start of competition in sporting disciplines such as Basketball, Boxing, Wrestling and Weightlifting. All of these sports had preliminary round of matches through the day as the young athletes from across the nation competed to claim glory for their respective states.

The action in Cycling events came to an end on Thursday with finals across all the different categories such as Team Pursuit, Keirin, and Sprint which were held at the LNIP Stadium in Sonapur, Assam.

Swimming schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys 200 metres Freestyle

3:05 PM - U-21 Boys 200 metres Freestyle

3:10 PM - U-17 Girls 200 metres Freestyle

3:15 PM - U-21 Girls 200 metres Freestyle

3:30 PM - U-17 Boys 100 metres Breast Stroke

3:35 PM - U-21 Boys 100 metres Breast Stroke

3:50 PM - U-17 Girls 100 metres Breast Stroke

3:55 PM - U-21 Girls 100 metres Breast Stroke

4:05 PM - U-17 Boys 50 metres Butterfly

4:07 PM - U-21 Boys 50 metres Butterfly

4:23 PM - U-17 Girls 50 metres Butterfly

4:25 PM - U-21 Girls 50 metres Butterfly

4:40 PM - U-17 Girls 800 metres Freestyle

4:50 PM - U-21 Girls 800 metres Freeestyle

Friday will see the start of action in the swimming competition which will be conducted at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

Wrestling schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls 46 kg, 49 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 69 kg Qualification Round

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 72 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg Qualfication Round

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys 51 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 71 kg, 92 kg Qualfication Round

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 55 kg, 60 kg, 67 kg Qualfication Round

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys 55 kg, 60 kg, 67 kg Repechage Rounds and Final

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys 51 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 71 kg, 92 kg Repechage Rounds and Final

4:00 PM - U-17 Girls 46 kg, 49 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 69 kg Final

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys 72 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg Final

The wrestling action will take place on the mats at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati with the weigh-ins and medicals for the different weight categories of boys and girls scheduled earlier in the day. Later in the afternoon, they will be up for the repechage rounds and finals in some of the weight classes.

Weightlifting schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls 49 kg B

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls 49 kg B

11:30 AM - U-21 Girls 49 kg A

11:30 AM - U-17 Girls 49 kg A

1:00 PM - U-17 Boys 61 kg B

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys 61 kg B

2:30 PM - U-17 Boys 61 kg A

2:30 PM - U-21 Boys 61 kg A

4:00 PM - U-17 Girls 55 kg B

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls 55 kg B

5:30 PM - U-21 Girls 55 kg A

5:30 PM - U-17 Girls 55 kg A

The second day of weightlifting action will continue at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati with weigh-ins followed by competitions across various age and weight categories.

Shooting schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls 75 Birds Trap

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls 75 Birds Skeet

9:15 AM - U-21 Girls 10 metres Air Pistol

9:15 AM - U-21 Boys 50 metres Rifle 3 x 40

11:30 AM - U-17 Girls 10 metres Air Pistol

3:30 PM - U-21 Girls 50 metres Rifle 3 x 40

4:00 PM - U-21 PET 10 metres Air Pistol Mixed Team

The penultimate day of action from the shooting competition continues on at the Kahlipara Shooting Range in Guwahati.

Hockey schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Haryana vs Odisha, Pool B

1:30 PM - U-21 Boys Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Pool B

3:00 PM - U-21 Boys Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

3:00 PM - U-21 Girls Mizoram vs Chandigarh, Pool B

The fifth day of competition in the sport of Hockey as the action carries on at the Maulana Mohd. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium with only four matches scheduled in the afternoon.

Football schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - U-17 Boys Punjab vs Kerala, Group B

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Himachal Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Group A

9:30 AM - U-21 Boys Meghalaya vs Punjab, Group A

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Odisha vs Punjab, Group B

1:30 PM - U-21 Delhi vs Assam, Group B

1:30 PM - U-21 Maharashtra vs Odisha, Group A

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Mizoram vs Assam, Group A

1:30 PM - U-17 Boys Odisha vs Madhya Pradesh, Group B

Eight matches will be conducted through the day with four in the morning session followed by four in the afternoon session. The four different venues will be hosts to the group stage matches across the various age categories.

Boxing schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - U-17 and U-21 Boys 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 AM - U-17 and U-21 Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 and U-21 Girls 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 and U-21 Boys 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

After the start of competition yesterday at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati, young pugilists in all the age categories will be in action during the preliminary session bouts.

Basketball schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Haryana vs Rajasthan, Pool B

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-21 Girls Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-17 Boys Delhi vs Haryana, Pool A

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls Punjab vs Kerala, Pool B

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys Tamil Nadu vs Assam, Pool A

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Punjab vs Rajasthan, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-17 Chhatisgarh vs Kerala, Pool B

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Karnataka vs Assam, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Delhi vs Kerala, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Karnataka vs Assam, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Delhi vs Assam, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool A

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Karnataka vs Punjab, Pool B

The Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati will be the host venue for the Basketball action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 as the second day of competition continues.

