5 players with longest 30+ scoring streaks in 2023-24 NBA Season (Nov 23)

The objective of a basketball game remains to score the most points and hence scorers in the NBA are usually paid the most. Over the decades, scoring has been consistently going up in the NBA and players coming in have more creative ways of putting up points.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, having a 30-point scorer is always welcome for any team especially since the league houses the best basketball players in the world.

Here are five NBA players that have a standing 30+ scoring streak in the 2023-24 season:

5 NBA players who have 30+ scoring steaks in the 2023-24 season

#5 - LaMelo Ball (4 games)

After playing only 36 games last season, LaMelo Ball is back and creating some noise. For the past few games, he has been averaging 35.5 points while the Charlotte Hornets are 2-2 with him. The team is now on back-to-back wins and has a chance to continue the winning streak when they meet the Orlando Magic next on November 26.

#4 - Nikola Jokic (4 games)

With the absence of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic has been taking over and increasing his scoring and assists mark. From November 6 to 14, the Serbian center had averaged 34.5 points. In that 30+ streak, the team went 3-1 and only lost to the Houston Rockets by only three points.

#3 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4 games)

From November 6-12, SGA was on fire and proved why he is one of the highest-ranked players entering this season by averaging 35.3 points. The team won three out of four games when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and even tallied 43 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#2 - Jayson Tatum (4 games)

The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the league right now and Jayson Tatum's good start is a huge part of it. The four-game streak of 30+ games started on October 30. The team went undefeated for their first five games but the last 30+ games ended with a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tatum's season-high so far was the 45 points against the Charlotte Hornets on November 20.

#1 - Kevin Durant (5 games)

With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in and out of the roster, the Phoenix Suns needed Kevin Durant to be more consistent and also the top option in scoring. His steak of 30+ games is still active as of this writing and he has a prime chance of extending the scoring run to six games when he faces the Memphis Grizzlies on November 24.