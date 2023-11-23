"Made the leap to a superstar": Miles Bridges praises LaMelo Ball after seventh 30-point game in last nine appearances

Basketball
By Ivan Saldajeno
Modified Nov 23, 2023 04:33 GMT
Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball combined for 67 points against the Washington Wizards.

LaMelo Ball once again rose to the occasion for the Charlotte Hornets as they defeated the Washington Wizards 114-111 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Ball led the way for the Hornets with 34 points, his seventh 30-point blast in a span of nine games.

Miles Bridges, who stepped up for the Charlotte Hornets, believes LaMelo Ball is on track for a second straight NBA All-Star Game appearance.

Bridges said:

“He’s just playing at an unbelievable level. He’s made the leap into a superstar.”

He also said Ball continues to prove his detractors wrong, despite copping criticism for his underwhelming defense and a penchant for flashy plays.

Bridges continued:

"All the NBA teams are obviously surprised 'coz he's a winner. He's showing it on the court, and I'm happy for him."

Miles Bridges explodes for Charlotte Hornets like LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball actually flirted with a triple-double as he too had 13 assists for the double-double and eight rebounds alongside one steal.

However, his shot selection might need a little more fine-tuning. He went 13-for-31 from the field and 6-for-16 from the three-point range to get his 34 points.

Bridges had a more efficient night for his own 30-point performance. He finished 11-for-18 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep for his 33 points alongside 10 rebounds and two steals.

Both Ball and Bridges combined for the game-turning point, when Ball found Bridges open for the go-ahead three with 47 seconds left.

Bridges and Mark Williams, though, settled for splits from the free throw line, keeping the Washington Wizards in the game, trailing 115-112. Daniel Gafford cut the Charlotte Hornets' lead down to one with 19 seconds remaining.

Ball swished two free throws with 17 seconds left to give the Hornets a more comfortable margin.

Kyle Kuzma tried to send the game to overtime, but he missed his long three-point attempt and Williams secured the rebound to seal the win.

Brandon Miller contributed 15 points on 50.0 % shooting, three assists, and one steal for the Hornets.

Bryce McGowens added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, one steal, and one block, while Mark Williams had 10 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.

