"Made the leap to a superstar": Miles Bridges praises LaMelo Ball after seventh 30-point game in last nine appearances

LaMelo Ball once again rose to the occasion for the Charlotte Hornets as they defeated the Washington Wizards 114-111 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Ball led the way for the Hornets with 34 points, his seventh 30-point blast in a span of nine games.

Miles Bridges, who stepped up for the Charlotte Hornets, believes LaMelo Ball is on track for a second straight NBA All-Star Game appearance.

Bridges said:

“He’s just playing at an unbelievable level. He’s made the leap into a superstar.”

He also said Ball continues to prove his detractors wrong, despite copping criticism for his underwhelming defense and a penchant for flashy plays.

Bridges continued:

"All the NBA teams are obviously surprised 'coz he's a winner. He's showing it on the court, and I'm happy for him."

Miles Bridges explodes for Charlotte Hornets like LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball actually flirted with a triple-double as he too had 13 assists for the double-double and eight rebounds alongside one steal.

However, his shot selection might need a little more fine-tuning. He went 13-for-31 from the field and 6-for-16 from the three-point range to get his 34 points.

Bridges had a more efficient night for his own 30-point performance. He finished 11-for-18 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep for his 33 points alongside 10 rebounds and two steals.

Both Ball and Bridges combined for the game-turning point, when Ball found Bridges open for the go-ahead three with 47 seconds left.

Bridges and Mark Williams, though, settled for splits from the free throw line, keeping the Washington Wizards in the game, trailing 115-112. Daniel Gafford cut the Charlotte Hornets' lead down to one with 19 seconds remaining.

Ball swished two free throws with 17 seconds left to give the Hornets a more comfortable margin.

Kyle Kuzma tried to send the game to overtime, but he missed his long three-point attempt and Williams secured the rebound to seal the win.

Brandon Miller contributed 15 points on 50.0 % shooting, three assists, and one steal for the Hornets.

Bryce McGowens added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, one steal, and one block, while Mark Williams had 10 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.