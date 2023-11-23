Shai Gilgeous-Alexander files lawsuit to rescind sale of $8.5 million mansion: What we know so far

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his girlfriend vacated an $8.5 million mansion that he just bought in May this year. The NBA All-Star guard has also filed a lawsuit against the realtor that represented the real estate. Gilgeous-Alexander had no idea that the property was once leased by Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Crypto King. Investors who have been scammed by Pleterski are looking to get back at him, which might involve the destruction of one of his former abodes.

The OKC Thunder superstar purchased the mansion after it was under Pleterski for a lease-to-own agreement. A few weeks after moving in, somebody reportedly visited Gilgeous-Alexander's new residence. The visitor reportedly asked for Pleterski’s whereabouts and threatened to destroy the property.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander acted quickly after the strange visit. Per the National Post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Gilgeous-Alexander has since filed a lawsuit to rescind the sale of the house, alleging that the sellers fraudulently failed to disclose the history of threats and visits by people searching for Pleterski.

"He maintains he wouldn’t have purchased the house if he’d known the full story, which only came to light after Gilgeous-Alexander’s girlfriend called the police to report the unwanted visitor.”

Expand Tweet

The representatives of the property, based on the same report, countered that no misrepresentation took place during the negotiation. They claimed that the past visitors of the real estate were non-violent. Since there was no danger and the mansion was well-maintained, they had no duty to tell the new owners of history.

Aiden Pleterski's whereabout is a hot topic among scammed investors. They all want to recoup at least part of what they had lost. Even if found, the "Crypto King" may not be able to pay them all after he allegely spent his fortune on personal luxuries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his girlfriend reportedly moved out of the mansion after the strange visit was reported to the police.

The law might be on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s side in his lawsuit

The Real Estate Council of Ontario could be in favor of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s complaint.

“Brokers and salespersons are required to disclose material facts, including any information that might reasonably affect a person’s decision to buy or sell a property.”

And here’s the clincher:

“Sellers must also disclose the history of the property, including if it has been the site of crime, used for illegal activities or previously belonged to a ‘notorious individual,’ when asked.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will have learned a hard lesson in this incident. He will have to be more careful with his real estate purchases. The OKC Thunder superstar must have a team that will help him with the due diligence before buying a property.

Also read: How much is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s net worth in 2023?