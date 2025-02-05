Braves star Ozzie Albies shares adorable cuddle session with furry babies

On Monday, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies took to Instagram to post an adorable video via a page dedicated to his many pet dogs, as he enjoyed cuddling his furry companions. Both Ozzie and his wife Andreia have often shown in the past that they have a soft corner for animals of all kinds.

In the video, Albies is seen having fun with all his dogs, including Puchi, Louie, Bubbles, Kane, Max, Cinnamon and Georgia.

"Nothing better than our loves! #puppylove #doglovers" the Instagram post was captioned

Apart from posting adorable content, Ozzie and his wife, Andreia, also ensure to do whatever they can to help make the lives of dogs better, through their non-profit organization, the Ozzie Albies Foundation, which was established in Feb. 2022.

Over the three years that it has been operational, the foundation has improved the lives of countless pups, providing essential medical care to dogs in need, and also helping dogs that have been abandoned by their owners to find the loving home they deserve.

Ozzie Albies celebrates Puchi, who has grown up over time

On Tuesday, three-time All-Star Ozzie Albies took to Instagram to post a video, reflecting on how one of his dogs, Puchi, grew over the years. Puchi was the first dog that Albies brought home, the first member of his "pack".

In the video, Albies talks about how it felt like time was slipping through his fingers, despite his efforts to capture every minute.

"Our biggest smallest baby was just a puppy. How did time fly by so fast? #Puchi #TheOG" Albies captioned his Instagram post

Having missed a significant amount of the 2024 season due to a fractured wrist, Albies will no doubt be really motivated heading into the 2025 season to get back to the levels that Braves fans expect of him.

Due to his extended period of absence, Albies only recorded 10 home runs in 2024, a significant reduction from the 33 he hit in 2023.

