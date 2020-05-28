I would love to have Roger Federer's serve, says Diego Schwartzman

Roger Federer serves during 2019 Roland Garros

In a chat with Alex Corretja and Javier Frana, World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman weighed in on a wide array of topics - from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, to how he has been coping with the coronavirus-enforced quarantine.

When asked which shot of his colleagues he would choose to add to his game, Schwartzman answered, "Roger Federer's serve. It's not the fastest, but it's perfect."

Les dejo acá el podcast que hicimos hace unos días con @javifranatenis y @AlexCorretja74 que quedó buenísimo. Gracias por invitarme 😀✅🎾 https://t.co/Kf2W917z1C — diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) May 27, 2020

Roger Federer can do what he wants with his serve: Diego Schwartzman

Roger Federer's serve doesn't often get the credit it deserves, despite the fact that it is one of the most important shots in his game. It enables him to play first-strike tennis with regularity, while also helping him maximize the potential of his forehand.

On the other hand, Schwartzman's serve is one of his biggest weaknesses; he often gets broken at will by strong returners. His baseline solidity and foot speed are his major strengths, which help him break back as often as he gets broken.

It makes sense then that Schwartzman would want to own a serve like Roger Federer's. A tool as strong as that, coupled with his solid groundstrokes, might well make the Argentine a top 5 player.

"With that serve, he (Roger Federer) can do what he wants with the second shot and with my baseline game that would be cool," Schwartzman said.

It is no secret that Diego Schwartzman and Roger Federer get along well with each other. Schwartzman treats Roger Federer like 'his best friend', and the two even practised together at the French Open last year.

Schwartzman is among the many players on tour who have come to respect and admire Roger Federer for his aura, both on and off the court.

Advertisement

Wish I could play the 2018 RG match against Rafael Nadal again: Schwartzman

Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman embrace at the net after a tough match at Roland Garros

Diego Schwartzman was asked whether there was any match he lost that would he like to play again. The Argentine didn't hesitate before saying, "I think versus Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros, if the rain didn't stop the play."

Schwartzman's momentum was clearly hurt by the rain delay, as he had been leading Rafael Nadal by a set and a break before rain suspended play.

"I was talking to him and I thought wow, this was the best time for it to rain in history. It rained for 20 minutes...I was in full control of the game until the rain. I don't know if he would have won but my chances of winning were great because I was in a good zone," Schwartzman added.

The weather conditions surely hurt Schwartzman, and when play resumed Rafael Nadal quickly restored parity. The Spaniard eventually won in four sets to reach the semi-finals, and he didn't drop another set in the tournament.

Schwartzman was also asked about how he has been coping with the lock-down amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he replied that it's been up and down.

"I have been locked up in the house for more than 70 days now. There are days when it is like a roller coaster. There are better days, there are worse days. But in general, I am quite active and make sure my time at home is well and happening."

"My haircut machine broke though, from what you see," Schwartzman joked in the end, running his hands through his somewhat unkempt hair.