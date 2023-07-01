Kai Havertz becomes top-earner at Arsenal with blockbuster salary package after joining from Chelsea: Reports

Latest reports have claimed that Kai Havertz is the top-earner at Arsenal after he secured a big-money move from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old will reportedly pocket a whooping €20 million-a-year salary at the Emirates, thus making him the highest earner at the club, overtaking Thomas Partey, as per BILD.

The Ghanaian was previously Arsenal's highest earner, prior to Havertz's transfer, as he earns €12 million a year, which is around €250,000 per week in wages.

New signing Havertz reportedly overtakes Partey as the Gunners' top earner, going by his €380,000 per week wages at the Emirates.

The weekly remuneration for the German international is also believed to be the highest offered to any Arsenal player ever. It has exceeded that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Havertz is also expected to be joined by English international Declan Rice in the new bracket of 'top earners' at the club. That is pending till his transfer to the Emirates becomes official.

The German forward secured a £65 million transfer from Chelsea, after spending three seasons at the west London club.

Havertz will be expected to justify his hefty salary when the 2023-24 season kicks off, in a couple of weeks' time. He will also form a new core of attacking players under Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta next season.

The 24-year-old German international spent three seasons with the Gunners' London rivals Chelsea, making 139 appearances for the Blues.

He also scored 39 goals during his time at the west London club, with one of them being the famous UEFA Champions League final strike against Manchester City in 2021.

Mikel Arteta's first words on Kai Havertz after signing for Arsenal

Arteta is the head coach of the Gunners

The Gunners head coach was full of praise for German forward Havertz, 24, following his £65 million transfer from fellow PL side Chelsea earlier this week.

Following the announcement of Havertz, Arteta was quick to label the 24-year-old star as a "top quality" player. He also went further to say that his versatility would come in handy for the Gunners next season. In his words, as seen in the Mirror, he stated:

"Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play. We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon."

The move happens to be Arsenal's first official transfer of the ongoing summer transfer window, as they plan to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. The north London club are also close to signing Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Poll : 0 votes