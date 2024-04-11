"Nagal doing Nadal stuff on clay" - Fans go berserk as Sumit Nagal beats World No. 7 Holger Rune in Set 2 at Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Sumit Nagal won numerous hearts across the world despite ending his Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 campaign on Thursday. The Indian tennis star put in a sensational performance against World No.7 Hogler Rune in the rain-interrupted second-round clash.

Sumit came into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, including the historic first-round clash win against Matteo Arnaldi with the score line of 5-7,6-2,6-4.

The 26-year-old exhibited an act of resilience and determination against Rune on Thursday. He succumbed to a 3-6 defeat in the first set but surprised one and all with his roaring comeback.

Sumit fought an intense battle with Hogler and went on to win the second set 6-3. The fans were thrilled to witness some sensational display on the court from the Indian player. The win in the second set took the internet by storm as fans flooded the internet with heart-warming reactions.

"Sumit Nagal has brought in such a fresh wave of excitement for Indian tennis," a fan wrote on X.

Another fan labeled Sumit Nagal as ‘India’s King of Clay’.

“Nagal Doing Nadal Stuff on Clay. Sumit Nagal Ain't World's But definitely India's King of Clay. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.”

A fan explained the magnitude of the second-set win over the world number seven. Here’s what he wrote:

"Stop whatever you’re doing! India’s Sumit Nagal has just taken a set off world no 7 Holger Rune, from nowhere. This is some feat. Take a bow, young man."

Despite the loss, fans expressed pleasure on Sumit’s performance in the tournament. Numerous motivational tweets came in for the 26-year-old following the Monte Carlo exit.

“Chin up CHAMP, you did well today! Started the day with a broken game in 2nd set to winning a set & forcing a decider against #7 itself huge! We are super proud of you SUMIT N̶A̶G̶A̶L̶ NADAL. Let the clay bring you more success! "wrote another fan.

Sumit Nagal's round of 32-clash against Hogler Rune lasted two hours and 11 minutes

The intense battle between Sumit Nagal and Hogler Rune lasted two hours and 11 minutes before the Rune emerged as the winner. The latter crashed Sumit out of the tournament, eventually, with a scoreline of 3-6,6-3 and 2-6.

The Indian athlete dropped his serve in the second game of the final set, which led him to fall behind. However, he came back immediately and made it 2-2. In the sixth game, however, Sumit, once again, lost the serve and, eventually, lost the set 2-6.

Nevertheless, Sumit has managed to cement his spot in the main draw at the French Open, thanks to his sensational recent performances. The tournament is slated to start on 20th May 2024.