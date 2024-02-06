Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives Punjab Public Service Commission and Punjab Police Service jobs to 11 athletes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to 11 athletes from the state on Sunday, February 4. The players have been offered a job in Punjab Public Service Commission (PCS) or Punjab Police Service (PPS).

Seven players have been appointed in the Punjab Police Service, while the remaining four athletes will serve the state in the Punjab Public Service Commission.

A statement from the press release read:

"The Chief Minister said that this is a historic occasion due to which he had decided to inaugurate the newly constructed auditorium in his official residence by holding this event. He said that earlier people were apathetic towards the game of Hockey, despite the fact that it was a national game of the country.

"Bhagwant Singh Mann said that but now the state government has restored the pristine glory of the game both in the country and state."

The PPS includes Indian hockey players Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamasher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpeet Kaur, and shot put athlete Tajinder Pal Singh Toor.

Meanwhile, the four PCS are hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hardik Singh, and Gurjant Singh.

"Punjab will become a frontrunner state across the country" - Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is happy with the growth and development of the state not only in sports but in other sectors too. He was quoted as saying by the aforementioned press release:

"The day is not far away when Punjab will become a frontrunner state across the country in every sphere."

Bhagwant Mann proudly added that Punjab has produced several star players for the country across various sports, who have made the state as well as the nation proud by winning medals and putting excellent performances across various competitions in India and globally.