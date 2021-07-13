USWNT Tokyo Olympics Schedule with LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch, roster and opponents

The USWNT (United States Women's National Team) won their last Olympic gold at the London Olympics 2012. Since then, they have won two back-to-back FIFA World Cups, two CONCACAF Championships and four SheBelieves Cups. Come 23 July, the USWNT will look to win a gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, after almost a decade.

In June, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 18-player squad for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He retained 11 players from his 2016 Rio team and 17 from the team that won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Friends, family and an amazing crowd to send us off to Japan! ⚽️✈️🇯🇵 #BehindTheCrest pres. by @VW pic.twitter.com/uSVc7rYHkI — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 12, 2021

USWNT ROSTER BY POSITION FOR TOKYO OLYMPICS 2020: BECKY SAUERBRUNN TO LEAD

GOALKEEPERS (2): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

FORWARDS (5): Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign).

Thank you to the Miyazaki Jingu Shrine for welcoming us with a traditional Shinto victory ceremony as we begin our Olympic journey! 🇯🇵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/efk1hNI4h4 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 12, 2021

Speaking to USSoccer.com, Vlatko Andonovski said:

“It’s been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we’re confident that we’ve selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan."

“We know there are some very talented players that won’t be in Japan, but these were the difficult decisions that we had to make. We have a very experienced roster that has been through adversity at the highest levels, so it’s no surprise those players have distinguished themselves. They’ve embraced the challenges and have shown tremendous flexibility and determination over the past 15 months to get us to where we are today.”

USWNT Tokyo Olympics Schedule with timings

The USWNT is in Group G which features Australia, New Zealand and Sweden. Their first group match is on 21 July against Sweden at the Tokyo Stadium — two days before the opening ceremony.

The USWNT then travels to Saitama, about 19.5 miles north of Tokyo. They will face New Zealand on 24 July at the Saitama Stadium.

Their final group match against Australia is on 27 July at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, a coastal city about 70 miles northeast of Tokyo.

21 July 2021: Start Time 5:30pm local time / 4:30am Eastern Time

USWNT vs Sweden at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

24 July 2021: Start Time 8:30pm local time / 7:30am Eastern Time

USWNT vs New Zealand at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan.

27 July 2021: Start Time 5pm local time / 4am Eastern Time

USWNT vs Australia at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Japan.

30 July 2021: Start Time 5pm local time / 4am Eastern Time

QUATERFINALS 1 - 2E vs. 2F - 4 am Eastern Time at Miyagi

QUATERFINALS 2 - 1E vs. 3FG - 5 am Eastern Time at Kashima

QUATERFINALS 3 - 1G vs. 3EF - 6 am Eastern Time at Saitama

QUATERFINALS 4 - 1F vs. 2G - 7 am Eastern Time at Yokohama

2 August 2021: Start Time 5pm local time / 4am Eastern Time

SEMIFINALS 1 - 1F/2G vs. 2E/2F - 4 am Eastern Time at Kashima

SEMIFINALS 2 - 1E/3FG vs. 1G/3EF - 7am Eastern Time at Yokohama

5 August 2021: Start Time 5pm local time / 4am Eastern Time

BRONZE MATCH - TBD - 4am Eastern Time at Kashima

GOLD MATCH - TBD - 10pm Eastern Time at Tokyo

Vlatko Andonovski was quoted as saying by ussoccer.com:

“We’ve got a balanced team with many players who can play several positions and that will be valuable as we try to play six games in 17 days in heat and humidity. Our coaching staff has confidence that any player on the roster can perform when they get their chance. We have a few players coming back from injuries, but that gave some other players a chance to get some minutes, which was a positive, so now we have to focus on getting our entire roster ready to go and fine-tuning a few things during our Send-Off Series.”

USWNT Tokyo Olympics LIVE streaming details

NBCUniversal is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the US. Viewers can watch the event on their local NBC stations. The Summer Games will also be available on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and the Peacock app.

