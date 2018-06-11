Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NHRA: Courtney Force beats father John in Virginia

Associated Press
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 05:31 IST
AP Image

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Courtney Force beat father John Force on Sunday in the Virginia NHRA Nationals for her fourth Funny Car victory of the season.

Courtney edged her 69-year-old dad with a 4.039-second pass at 321.96 mph at Virginia Motorsports Park.

"It was really exciting for us to be part of an all-John Force Racing final, but to have my team tuning this car so well all weekend helped get us a win here," Courtney said.

"We just have to maintain our focus throughout the season and keep performing well as a driver as we prepare for the Countdown to the Championship."

Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock, and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Torrence also won for the fourth time this season, edging Doug Kalitta with a 3.812 at 322.96. Gray raced to his second win of the year, topping Erica Enders with a 6.595 at 208.81. Tonglet earned his first victory of the season, using a 6.841 at 196.76 to top Andrew Hines.

