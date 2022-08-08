CWG 2022: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7).

The Indian duo beat Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley of Australia 11-8, 11-4, in what turned out to be an easy outing for the Indians.

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal were at their clinical best during the match as they crushed their opponents 11-8 in the first game. The key to their success was that they did not really allow the Australian players to be in a position of advantage at any point.

Read: CWG 2022: India vs Australia men's hockey final date, timings and live streaming details

The second game of the match was much easier for both Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal as Lobban and Pilley were not simply good enough to take the game from the Indians' grasp.

The Indian pair played with aggression to clinch the second game and the bronze medal along with it.

CWG 2022: Mixed results in squash

Earlier, Saurav Ghosal had broken the jinx of a singles medal in squash when he defeated former World No. 1 and local favorite James Willstrop 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-4) to win India's first singles CWG medal in squash.

Ghosal made a solid comeback in the bronze medal clash after suffering a defeat at the hands of World No. 2 Paul Coll of New Zealand, 11-9, 11-4, 11-1 in the men's singles semi-finals.

Another ace Indian player, Joshna Chinappa, was ousted in the quarter-finals of the women's singles event.

Joshna Chinappa looked a pale shadow of herself as she was unable to withstand Canada's Hollie Naughton's game plan, going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-15.

Joshna has never crossed the semi-final stage at the Commonwealth Games and the wait for an elusive CWG medal continues for the 18-time Indian national champion.

WATCH: Savita Punia makes superb save as India beat New Zealand 2-1 to win CWG 2022 women's hockey bronze medal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far