WATCH: Savita Punia makes superb save as India beat New Zealand 2-1 to win CWG 2022 women's hockey bronze medal

Savita Punia denied New Zealand glory as she stood like a rock to help the Indian women's hockey team win the bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7).

Savita Punia's girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in a pulsating shootout after the teams were deadlocked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

The result gave the Indian women's hockey team a CWG medal after 16 years.

India could have won the match 1-0 in regulation time but New Zealand's Olivia Merry scored from a penalty stroke in the final seconds to push the match to a shootout.

Sonika and Navneet Kaur scored for India in the shootout. After Neha Goyal failed to score on India's last chance, it all boiled down to Savita Punia to rise to the occasion.

The Indian women's team captain did it in style, blocking the final New Zealand striker Olivia Shannon's attempt, sparking wild celebrations from the bench.

Savita Punia's save and the ensuing celebrations will go down as one of the best moments in Indian women's hockey history.

Savita Punia's Indian team was in control until last minute

India began cautiously, holding the ball in midfield but Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya soon started troubling the Kiwi defenders.

Nisha made a good save after Rose Tynan made a dangerous pass inside the circle.

Salima Tete almost put her team in the lead after India forced their way into the Kiwi circle through the central channel, but her shot went wide.

The second quarter started with India attacking from the left flank, keeping the Kiwi defense on their toes. Navneet Kaur created a chance for India to get a shot on target but New Zealand kept their composure and cleared the ball.

A counter-attacking move was set up by Rose Tynan as she struck a shot towards Alex Lukin in front of goal. But the ball went wide and New Zealand missed an opportunity to score.

Salima Tete then broke the shackles and found the back of the net with a reverse hit as India entered half-time with a 1-0 lead.

New Zealand started showcasing urgency at the start of the second half and pressed deeper in India's half.

Neha Goyal and Navneet Kaur created a beautiful chance for India to extend their lead but the pass to Sonika in front of the goalpost went wide.

Kaitlin Cotter got a shot away from an acute angle, but Indian goalkeeper Savita made a good save, only to see the ball go to Olivia Shannon. Shannon's shot, though, went above the goalpost as New Zealand continued to press hard.

New Zealand's Olivia Merry scored from a penalty stroke in the final seconds of regulation time to push the match to a shootout.

