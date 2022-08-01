CWG 2022: Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal storm into quarter-finals; Indian squash results

India's Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghoshal stormed into the quarter-finals of the singles event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Sunday (July 31).

Chinappa defeated New Zealand’s Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 (11-8 9-11 11-4 11-6), while Saurav Ghosal beat David Baillargeon 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-6) to advance to the top eight.

Joshna, the 18-time national champion, kept her calm to recover from a mid-game slump to prevail and set up a last-eight clash with Canada’s Hollie Naughton. Naughton beat Malaysia’s Aifa Azman 3-0 in another match.

Looking for an elusive CWG gold medal, Joshna Chinappa was lagging 3-5 initially in the opening set but made it 8-8 before taking a 1-0 lead.

Watts, however, made a strong comeback in the second set as she zoomed in at 5-1 and even though the Indian made it 9-9 at one stage, the Kiwi managed to gather the last two points to keep herself afloat.

Despite the reversal, Joshna showed better nerves as she built up a 7-3 lead and quickly stepped ahead to make it 3-1.

Saurav Ghosal, on the other hand, joined Joshna in the quarter-finals after beating Canada's David Baillargeon 11-6, 11-2, 11-6.

Saurav took the lead early and was unstoppable in the first two games, racing to an easy victory. In the third game, Baillargeon led 3-0 before the Indian restored parity at 3-3 and from then on, it was one-way traffic.

