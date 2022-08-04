CWG 2022 Indian squash results: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghoshal storm into quarters, Joshna Chinappa-Harinder pair ousted

Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal stormed into the quarter-finals after beating Emily Whitlock and Peter Creed of Wales 11-8, 11-4 in their round of 16 clash at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4).

The Indians made a quick start and thwarted all resistance from the Welsh players. The duo packed a punch in their shots, combining them with precise angled shots to put pressure on the Welsh pair.

The second set was a breeze for the Indians as Whitlock and Creed were found wanting on many occasions.

Earlier, young Indian squash players Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh beat the British Virgin Islands duo of Joe Chapman and Luca Reich 2-0 in their round of 32 match. The Indian duo were dominant from the start, winning 11-3, 11-1.

In another doubles match, Sunayana Kuruvila and Anahat Singh beat Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 2-0. With the win, the Indian doubles pair progressed to the pre-quarterfinals. Both Sunanyna and Anahat didn't put a foot wrong and got past their opponents 11-9, 11-4, in style.

Squash doubles pair of Joshna, Harinder ousted

In an upset, the mixed doubles duo of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Sandhu lost their round of 16 match to Australia's Donna Lobban and Cameron Philley.

The Indian combination looked off-color and made a host of errors as they crashed to an 8-11, 9-11 defeat, losing the race for a medal in mixed doubles.

On August 3, Saurav Ghoshal made history when he became the first Indian squash player to win a Commonwealth Games singles medal. He beat England's James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4, to win the bronze medal.

Saurav was unstoppable from the word go. He made his intentions very clear with his trademark shots – laden with power and precise angles.

Such was Saurav's dominance on the night that he won 33 points out of the 44 played against the 2018 gold medal winner, reducing him to a mere spectator for most parts of the game.

